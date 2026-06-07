Chicago Bulls Legend And Broadcaster Stacey King Passes Away At 59

Three-time NBA champion and longtime Chicago Bulls broadcaster Stacey King has passed away at the age of 59, marking the end of a remarkable basketball journey that spanned more than three decades with the franchise, as ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed the news.

From playing alongside Michael Jordan during the Bulls’ first championship run to becoming one of the most recognizable voices in team history, King left an undeniable impact on the organization and its fanbase.

The Bulls selected King with the No. 6 overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft after a dominant collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma. As a senior, he averaged 26.6 points and 10.3 rebounds, earned All-American honors, and was named the Big Eight Player of the Year.

King entered the NBA with high expectations and immediately joined a rising Bulls team led by Michael Jordan. During his rookie season, he averaged 8.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 81 games while helping Chicago reach the Eastern Conference Finals. He was a member of the Bulls team that captured the franchise’s first NBA championship in 1991 and later won two more titles in 1992 and 1993.

Across his nine NBA seasons, King played for the Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics. He appeared in 581 regular-season games, averaging 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting nearly 48% from the field. Though injuries prevented him from fully reaching the potential many envisioned when he was drafted, King remained a respected teammate and valuable frontcourt contributor throughout his career.

While his playing days were memorable, many Bulls fans came to know King best through his broadcasting career.

After retiring from basketball, King joined the Bulls’ television broadcast team and eventually became the franchise’s lead color commentator. For more than two decades, he partnered with play-by-play announcers and became a beloved figure throughout Chicago sports.

His energetic style, deep basketball knowledge, and unforgettable catchphrases turned him into one of the NBA’s most recognizable broadcasters. King’s ability to balance humor, passion, and analysis made him one of the league’s most respected local broadcasters. Whether the Bulls were competing for championships or navigating rebuilding seasons, his enthusiasm never wavered.

From NBA champion to fan-favorite broadcaster, King dedicated much of his life to the Chicago Bulls. His contributions to the organization, both on the court and behind the microphone, ensured that his legacy will remain a permanent part of Bulls history.