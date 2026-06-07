Brian Windhorst Casts Doubt On Giannis Antetokounmpo-To-Celtics Rumors

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the most frequently mentioned names in trade buzz circulating the league this offseason. Although the rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo have effectively spilled over from last year, the likelihood of him being traded this year seems to be growing quite rapidly.

While many have speculated about his next landing spot, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat being perceived as favorites, teams like the Boston Celtics have also generated intrigue. While this would be a promising sight, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst‘s latest report may rule out Boston’s chances.

“I have not heard that Boston is on Giannis’ list. I have not heard that Giannis is prepared to sign the extension with Boston,” Windhorst revealed.

While noting how Jaylen Brown has been mentioned in rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, potentially as a vital trade piece, he added:

“So frankly, the Jaylen Brown part is new to me. If I hear yes-yes, now let’s have a discussion.”

“Just because I haven’t heard doesn’t mean it’s not true,” he clarified. “But until those two things are true, I don’t think it’s really something that’s in the world of reality.”

After being knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, the Boston Celtics are likely to look at making upgrades. While a superstar acquisition like Giannis Antetokounmpo (27.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 5.4 APG) could transform their roster, this may not be the direction Boston takes, especially after the success they enjoyed in the regular season (56-26) with Jaylen Brown leading the team.

Since the Celtics’ moves are likely to involve minor tweaks, acquiring a superstar like Antetokounmpo may not align with their plans. With Windhorst’s report also highlighting Giannis’ lack of interest in joining Boston, it may be safe to say that the Celtics are out of the sweepstakes for the 10-time All-Star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo-To-The Heat Seems More Likely

While there have been rumors linking Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland’s unwillingness to part with Evan Mobley may ultimately relegate their chances, too. Thus, when all things are considered, it seems like the Miami Heat may be the only team with a real shot at landing the Bucks’ superstar.

In many ways, this move has been teased for an extended period. From being connected with him for a majority of last year’s offseason to almost acquiring him ahead of the trade deadline, the Heat appear to be the only team keen enough to push for a deal.

On that note, NBA insider Matt Moore also hinted at the increased likelihood of Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded to the Heat on a recent episode of the “Locked On NBA Podcast,” stating:

“Much to my alarm, I will say that this is not reported from a Miami side or a Milwaukee side; this is around the league. People around the league are like, ‘Yeah, it sounds like Miami is closing in on Giannis.'”

In some ways, Antetokounmpo going to the Heat also seems to be the most sensible. The culture is an appropriate fit for the forward. Their history of winning titles aligns with his plans. Additionally, the Heat also possess the blue-chip assets that could convince Milwaukee to part with its superstar.

With reports indicating that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been looking for a house in Miami since last year, there is even more reason to believe that he could join the Heat this offseason. With the rumors gathering more momentum, it seems to be a matter of time before the trade materializes.