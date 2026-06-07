Karl-Anthony Towns’ Long-Term Knicks Future Uncertain Even If They Win A Championship

The New York Knicks are just two wins away from their first NBA championship since 1973, but even if they finish the job against the San Antonio Spurs, there are still major questions surrounding the long-term future of Karl-Anthony Towns.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Towns and the Knicks will eventually need to have serious discussions about a contract extension despite the team’s current success.

“If the Knicks do, in fact, tie the bow on this NBA Finals package, there will still be a discussion to be had with Towns about securing his services for the long-term. He has one guaranteed season left on his current deal, with a player option worth $61 million for the 2027-28 campaign, and is eligible for a massive extension (four years and a combined $272 million).”

“The reality of today’s NBA means there are second-apron concerns for the Knicks to take into consideration, and a desire to be prudent enough with the payroll so as not to compromise roster depth. But the tone of those talks, given everything Towns has done here, should be far more flattering toward him this time around. He deserves immense credit for that much.”

Towns is currently in the third season of his four-year, $220.4 million contract. He is set to earn $57 million next season and holds a $61 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign. While questions about his future remain, there is no denying that Towns has dramatically changed the narrative surrounding his Knicks tenure during this playoff run.

The six-time All-Star has been one of New York’s most important players throughout the postseason. He is averaging 17.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.3 blocks while shooting an elite 57.0% from the field and 48.1% from three-point range. His all-around impact has helped transform the Knicks into a championship contender.

Perhaps most impressively, Towns has earned widespread praise for his defense against Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Finals.

In Game 1, Towns posted 18 points and 12 rebounds while helping limit Wembanyama to an inefficient 6-for-21 shooting performance. He followed that up with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Game 2 as the Knicks escaped with a dramatic 105-104 victory to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

According to Amick, Towns’ defensive performance against Wembanyama should be enough to reshape how many people view him around the league.

The turnaround has been remarkable considering the uncertainty that surrounded Towns earlier this season. There were reports linking the Knicks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, creating speculation that Towns could eventually become expendable. But after his postseason performance, much of that chatter has faded.

His play has even sparked Finals MVP discussions. Both Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have publicly argued that Towns deserves consideration for the award if the Knicks complete the championship run.

Towns has also delivered memorable moments off the stat sheet. He recently became emotional while discussing his late mother after a Finals victory and went viral for his passionate trash talk during Game 2 against the Spurs.

Still, the business side of the NBA never stops. If Towns asks for the full four-year, $272 million extension, the Knicks will need to decide whether committing that level of money to a 30-year-old center aligns with their long-term plans.

Right now, however, those discussions can wait. Towns has helped put the Knicks on the verge of ending a 53-year championship drought, and that alone has significantly strengthened his standing within the organization. Whether that ultimately leads to a long-term extension remains one of the biggest questions facing New York once the Finals conclude.