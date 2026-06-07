Secret Service Justifies Ban On Knicks Game 3 Watch Party Outside MSG Amid Donald Trump’s Visit To The NBA Finals

There will be no watch party outside Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Monday night when the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. This is an additional extraordinary security measure that the NYPD and the Secret Service are being forced to implement after President Donald Trump confirmed he will be at Madison Square Garden to watch the game live.

Matt McCool, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office (Secret Service), has issued the following statement to justify this decision.

“As a former high school basketball coach and college basketball player, I understand the excitement surrounding this moment as well as anyone. This is a historic run, and it’s great to see the energy and pride Knicks fans are bringing to New York City,” McCool said.

“At the same time, our responsibility is to ensure the highest level of public safety. After careful coordination and assessment, the Secret Service and the NYPD jointly determined that outdoor watch parties could not be accommodated in the immediate vicinity of Madison Square Garden due to the security requirements associated with an event of this scale and the need to maintain a secure environment for protective operations.”

“We understand some fans will be disappointed by this decision. However, there will be many opportunities to watch and celebrate throughout the city, including at bars, restaurants, and organized watch parties. This restriction applies only to the area immediately surrounding Madison Square Garden.”

“We want everyone to enjoy this incredible moment for New York basketball, celebrate responsibly, and do so safely. Let’s Go Knicks,” he added.

The Knicks’ arena management (Madison Square Garden Entertainment) initially confirmed this decision, but said it was not due to President Trump agreeing to be in attendance.

“The permit for the Plaza33 Game 3 watch party was denied by the City’s permitting office in consultation with the NYPD. However, the White House will confirm that this is not about the President. We understand NYPD Commissioner Tisch is planning additional street closures around Madison Square Garden,” read their statement.

However, the NYPD confirmed that it was their decision in coordination with the Secret Service.

“There will be no watch party outside MSG. This decision was made in coordination with the Secret Service. There will be watch parties at other locations. We are currently determining where they will be. We’ll get back to you when we have more to share.”

This has further added to the rising sentiment against the President’s attendance at the NBA Finals amid fans who feel the ticket prices are already making it hard for the true Knicks fans to celebrate with the team inside the arena.

And now, President Donald Trump’s visit is further pushing away their celebrations from the team, as they can no longer host a watch party in the immediate vicinity of the Garden.

“While there won’t be a watch party outside MSG for this game, New Yorkers will still have great places to come together and cheer on the Knicks at watch parties in Central Park and the Brooklyn Bowl. Our administration is proud to support these events and create opportunities for fans across the city to be part of this incredible Finals run. Let’s go, Knicks!” Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Office said as part of a statement.

The NYPD also added that it expects “watch parties at Madison Square Garden to resume for Game 4” on Wednesday night. New York’s laymen will have to restrict their celebrations to bars and other prominent public spaces like Central Park.

Furthermore, the team also said that they expect ticket-holders to reach the arena three hours before tip-off, as they have additional security measures in place for Game 3.

This has seriously hampered the experience for a Knicks fan from the middle class who cannot afford the expensive tickets and is now being forced further away from the team on a historic occasion. Hopefully, as they expect, such measures will not be in place for Game 4, when the Knicks may have a chance to win a championship after 53 years.