Stephon Castle Reveals Gregg Popovich’s Advice To Spurs On Tackling Road Games

After failing to defend home court in the NBA Finals, the San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a precarious position heading into Games 3 and 4 on the road. Given how challenging it will be to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden with hostile fans filling the arena, San Antonio’s young core needs encouragement.

On that note, during a recent press conference in New York, Spurs guard Stephon Castle was asked whether Gregg Popovich had shared any words of advice with the team before hitting the road. While acknowledging Popovich’s involvement with the team, Castle responded:

“Yeah, we talked to Pop before we flew down here. Pretty much his message was, ‘Just let the last two games go. It happened.’ They were very winnable games. We felt like we gave them those games. ‘You guys let those go. Focus on the next one.’ I feel like the next game is the most important game in the series. So, to try and come into that and win it.”

Gregg Popovich’s presence has been a crucial factor for the Spurs throughout their postseason run. While the former head coach may not be as actively involved with the team, his experience and leadership are immensely valuable.

In typical fashion, however, Popovich did not mince any words while speaking with the team. Given how the team performed in Games 1 and 2, it is safe to say that the Spurs let a golden opportunity slip away. However, ruminating on these losses won’t help them win in the future either.

While facing a 0-2 deficit, San Antonio already faces an uphill battle. Given how difficult it would be to fight back from a 0-3 deficit, it is clear that winning Game 3 is the only thing that counts at this stage.

Spurs Players Share Their Outlook Going Into Game 3

While the San Antonio Spurs have looked like an incredible team throughout the playoffs, they have been ordinary over the last two games. Given that the Knicks have routinely outplayed them, it is evident that San Antonio needs to turn things up a notch and play the brand of basketball they are known for.

With Game 3 emerging as a critical one for San Antonio, the team’s outlook could be a vital barometer of their performance. On that note, Spurs forward Keldon Johnson reflected on San Antonio’s mindset going into Monday night’s game, stating:

“No one likes to lose. But you think about it, we come in and watch film, and we’re ready for tomorrow. Energy is still high, energy is still the same. Still laughing and joking, but we understand we put ourselves in a little bit of a hole, and we know that we have to really lock in and get it done.”

While Johnson highlighted the team’s energy, Stephon Castle pointed to the team’s sense of urgency going into Game 3, sharing:

“It’s human nature to come out with a certain sense of urgency after a loss. It probably shouldn’t go that way; you should come out with the same urgency whether you win or lose. But now, being down 2-0, our sense of urgency is the highest it’s been all playoffs, especially it being the Finals. So yeah, I’m ready to see how we come out next game.”

While it would be inaccurate to say the Spurs are shaken, it seems more appropriate to say that they are cognizant of their position. However, San Antonio has shown some inclination to fare well in such adverse situations, which is typically uncommon for younger teams.

As several obstacles arise in Game 3, San Antonio will look to its young core to step up and take them head-on. Considering how a win at this stage could tip the scales, the Spurs will aim to secure victory at any cost on Monday night.