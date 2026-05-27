Donald Trump Reportedly Considering NBA Finals Appearance At Madison Square Garden, Says He Is Still A Knicks Fan

Donald Trump reportedly wants to attend the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks chase their first title since 1973.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Donald Trump Reportedly Considering NBA Finals Appearance At Madison Square Garden, Says He Is Still A Knicks Fan
Credit: Fadeaway World

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering attending the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks host games during the series, which would mark one of the most high-profile presidential appearances at an NBA game in decades.

According to a report from The New York Times, Trump has remained heavily invested in the Knicks’ playoff run and is seriously weighing a Finals appearance after New York clinched its first NBA Finals berth since 1999.

“I really like Jim Dolan a lot, I’m really happy for him and the team,” Trump recently said on TalkRadio 77 WABC, referring to Knicks owner James Dolan. “I think it’s great.”

The report also stated Trump had previously considered attending Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals if the Knicks had failed to complete the sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Instead, New York demolished Cleveland 130-93 in Game 4 and advanced directly to the Finals.

For the NBA, Trump potentially showing up at Madison Square Garden would be massive because the relationship between the league and Trump has been tense for years.

During Trump’s first presidency, no NBA champion visited the White House after winning the title. The political divide between Trump and many NBA stars became one of the biggest storylines in sports during that era.

His feud with LeBron James became especially public. Trump famously attacked LeBron on social media in 2018 after the Lakers star criticized him during an interview. LeBron later called Trump a ‘bum’ during the height of NBA player activism.

Trump also clashed with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors after Curry indicated he did not want to attend the White House following their championship win. Trump responded by publicly rescinding the invitation before the Warriors even made a final decision.

That tension created a larger divide between the NBA and Trump’s administration compared to leagues like the NFL or UFC, where Trump maintained stronger public support and relationships.

Still, Trump has continued making major appearances at sporting events during his second presidency. He attended the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, the US Open men’s final, and several UFC events. He also maintains a close relationship with Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Reports even state an octagon is being built at the White House next month for a UFC event tied to Trump’s birthday celebrations.

Now the NBA could become the next major sports stage tied to his presidency. Madison Square Garden reportedly said the president is always welcome at the arena regardless of who occupies the office.

Trump has long maintained ties to New York sports culture and has repeatedly stated he still considers himself a Knicks fan. With celebrity attention around the team exploding during this playoff run, a presidential appearance would instantly become one of the defining visuals of the 2026 NBA Finals.

And considering the complicated history between Trump and the NBA, the reaction inside Madison Square Garden would likely be as loud as the game itself.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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