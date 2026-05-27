Ausar Thompson Expected To Sign 5-Year, $162M Extension With Detroit Pistons

After an unfortunate end to their postseason run, this summer could prove to be a busy one for the Detroit Pistons. While much of the chatter has revolved around trades and Jalen Duren‘s upcoming contract extension, Pistons forward Ausar Thompson may also demand some attention.

After crashing out of the playoffs in the second round, the Pistons are likely to make some changes to their squad. However, it is abundantly clear that ensuring the return of some key players will be vital, too. On that note, ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted that Ausar Thompson could be in line for a sizable five-year, $162 million extension.

While mentioning that Thompson would become eligible for an extension on July 6, Marks justified this value by writing:

“Thompson’s accolades this season put him on the elite defender level. Named Defensive Player of the Month twice, he was selected to the All-Defensive first team. He finished third in the DPOY voting to Victor Wembanyama.”

“Thompson averaged 4.3 deflections this season, second in the league behind Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace. He held opponents to 42.7% shooting as the closest defender, per GeniusIQ tracking, which ranked 14th among 187 players to defend at least 500 attempts.”

Marks acknowledged that Ausar Thompson’s offensive ability was limited, but in light of his defensive exploits, there is every reason to believe that he is worthy of a large contract.

Marks also mentioned that this deal would be comparable to Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels‘ contract. From a performance standpoint, this may reflect Detroit’s faith in the Thompson. Financially, however, such a move could place the Pistons in a tough spot.

Extending Ausar Thompson May Not Be So Simple

On paper, it makes perfect sense to offer Ausar Thompson an extension. In 73 appearances this season, Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals (league-high), and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.5% shooting from the field.

While his offense has not been eye-catching, Thompson was awe-inspiring on the defensive end this year. Having won the steals title along with earning his first All-Defensive selection this season, the Pistons’ forward was truly impressive.

Still, offering him a contract extension may be largely dependent on external factors at this stage.

The Pistons’ biggest advantage was their cap flexibility. Although the departure of several veterans in the offseason still leaves Detroit with $32 million of cap space, it may not be enough to make the signings they need.

Reports indicate that Jalen Duren is eligible for a five-year, $287 million extension after being named to the All-NBA third team. While it is unlikely that Detroit will settle at this value, Duren will certainly earn a massive extension if he re-signs with the team, eating up all of the remaining cap space.

After this, signing Thompson, who would earn approximately $32 million annually in his extension, would prove challenging. It would also force Detroit to go deep into luxury tax territory to make additional signings and strengthen the roster.

Alternatively, the Pistons could also choose not to extend Ausar Thompson this offseason. Considering that Detroit exercised its $11.1 million team option on Thompson’s contract for the 2026-27 season, the forward is already bound to the team.

Needless to say, this may affect the team’s relationship with the 23-year-old. From a title-winning perspective, however, it may be the best alternative for the Pistons.