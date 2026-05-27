Stephon Castle Calls Out NBA Officials After Game 5 Loss To Thunder

Stephon Castle makes his feelings known on the officials and calls out their biased decision-making against the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Stephon Castle was arguably the only bright spark for the Spurs tonight as they lost 114-127 to the defending champions, the Thunder, in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The former Rookie of the Year finished Game 5 with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals while shooting 7-11 from the field (63.6 FG%) and 3-5 from beyond the arc (60.0 3P%).

In Game 5, the Spurs were called for 29 personal fouls, while the Thunder was called for 22 of them. As a result, the Spurs went to the free-throw line only 32 times, while the Thunder went 38 times.

During the postgame press conference, Castle spoke to the media and called out the officials tonight for this disparity.

“I’m fine. Personally, I’m good. But yeah, just, you know, trying to play through it. It’s tough. I just think with the way they guard, how physical they are, we don’t get that same luxury to be able to play as physical on the other end at times,” he said while he called out the officials for being biased towards the defending champions.

“But offensively, I think we do a good job of screening and playing through it. So I think we create a lot of advantages, but I think we just missed a lot of open shots tonight,” Castle added.

Even the Spurs’ head coach, Mitch Johnson, spoke about the officiating tonight, but his tone was different than Castle’s.

“Fouls or not, we need to be more aware of when we’re in the bonus, and so they got some free throws where they weren’t at an advantage at the moment, or we weren’t in a bad spot or out of position.”

“The overly physical stuff, if you allow the ref to call it, and now someone gets free throws and didn’t really have to work to get to that to get us to a spot where we are at a disadvantage, that’s where numbers can get big while giving up points in a quarter,” Johnson said.

After the Spurs gave up an early lead in the first quarter, both teams were nearly tied (44-45) midway through the second quarter when the Thunder began going to the line a lot more often. The major reason for that was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to draw fouls.

The reigning MVP led all scorers tonight despite being a lot less efficient on the floor than his usual standards. He ended the game with 32 points, nine assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block while going 7-19 from the field (36.8 FG%), 2-3 from behind the arc (66.7 3P%), and 16-17 from the free-throw line (94.1 FT%).

While Castle blames the officials, Johnson feels the Spurs need to look internally to solve the problem of giving up fouls instead of fully blaming the officials.

I find it a bit ironic that until before Game 5, the media narrative was that the Spurs, and Stephon Castle in specific, were being allowed to play like he’s playing football in terms of the physicality that he was being allowed to play with in Game 4. And now, the narrative has shifted back to the Thunder being too physical, while the officials are calling soft fouls on the Spurs.

This is the tricky position that officials face in every game. No matter who they assess any decision in favor of, the losing team nearly always blames them. Do you think the officials were biased in any side’s favor tonight? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Spurs Player Ratings: Victor Wembanyama And De’Aaron Fox’s Offensive Woes Ruin Game 5 vs. Thunder
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like