Pistons Trade Targets: Kawhi Leonard, Lauri Markkanen Headline Potential Offseason Shakeup

The Detroit Pistons went into the playoffs as one of the favorites to win it all after a phenomenal run in the regular season (60-22). However, coming off a 125-94 blowout loss in Game 7 of the second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons will head into the offseason with many questions.

The top-seeded Pistons showcased the potential to stand toe-to-toe with the NBA’s best teams in the regular season, but some underwhelming playoff performances by key rotation pieces signaled the need for upgrades. While offseason moves are necessary for every team to improve, the Detroit Free Press’s Omari Sankofa II noted some interesting targets that the Pistons could set their sights on. He wrote:

“They likely will be connected to big names around the league, such as Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, though Utah just traded for Jaren Jackson Jr. to pair with Markkanen, and Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, who will be entering the final year of his deal and will make $50.3 million in 2026-27 at age 35.”

The mention of Lauri Markkanen comes as no surprise. Given the amount of attention he received in the trade market last offseason, there is an expectation that the Finnish forward will demand the same this year. Considering that the Pistons were also viewed as a potential landing spot, there is every reason to believe that they could be frontrunners should they pursue him, too.

While the interest in Markkanen is understandable, the Pistons’ interest in Kawhi Leonard is quite intriguing. As Sankofa mentioned, Leonard will go into the 2026-27 season with a $50.3 million expiring contract. However, with the Clippers being open to moving their superstar and rebuilding, this move may not be out of the question.

To that note, Sankofa included the assets that could help Detroit facilitate such trades, adding:

“The Pistons have all of their first-round picks, including the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and a trove of second-round picks down the road to include in deals.”

Given that the Pistons are a young team, they have succeeded in building from the ground up while retaining most of their assets. At this crucial juncture, as they look to transform from being a playoff contender to a title contender, these assets will prove valuable in making the necessary additions.

Can The Pistons Acquire Another Superstar?

Much of the trade buzz surrounding the Pistons currently links them with star-caliber talent, potentially as a means to support Cade Cunningham. But how can the Pistons acquire such talent?

In alignment with the aforementioned names, Detroit already has valuable assets that they could include in a potential trade.

From a financial perspective, the Pistons could look to package Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Stewart, and draft compensation, which could be enough to offload against Kawhi Leonard’s incoming $50.3 million cap hit. Alternatively, by offering to sign and trade Tobias Harris, Detroit could retain Stewart, maintaining the integrity of their frontcourt rotation.

For the most part, L.A. may not be too enamored by this package. However, if the Clippers show an inclination to part with Leonard, the Pistons could also offer their 21st pick in this year’s draft to make the package more appealing.

Acquiring Leonard may be a fruitful venture, especially when considering the superstar averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season.

However, at 34, Leonard may not be the most reliable acquisition in the long run. Thus, focusing on acquiring a younger alternative like Lauri Markkanen (26.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 47.7% FG) could be more worthwhile.

On paper, Markkanen’s $46.1 million contract makes him easier to trade for. By formulating a similar package to the one mentioned above, the Pistons could make a run at the Jazz star, though it may require them to include more draft picks. Still, acquiring Markkanen may prove more challenging for other reasons.

The Jazz made some intriguing moves ahead of the February trade deadline this year, acquiring high-quality prospects like Jaren Jackson Jr. to boost their overall roster. Given that this could effectively see them change their outlook on the future, Utah may be less willing to part with Markkanen.

From a trade perspective, Markkanen may not be on the market. But this doesn’t mean that the Pistons won’t have other options.

The offseason has just started for the Pistons, and the front office will have a lot of planning to do. Given that they will also be engaging in contract negotiations with players like Jalen Duren, Detroit’s avenues to acquire another superstar may hinge on how much cap space they have at their disposal going into the 2026-27 season.