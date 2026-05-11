NBA Insider Hints Kawhi Leonard Could Be Traded From The Clippers This Offseason

The Los Angeles Clippers could be heading toward one of the biggest decisions in franchise history this offseason, and according to ESPN insider Tim MacMahon, there is now a real possibility that Kawhi Leonard becomes available on the trade market.

Speaking on The Hoop Collective podcast, MacMahon hinted that extension talks between Leonard and the Clippers might not be as straightforward as many expected.

“Well, and then there’s also, like, we’ll see what happens with Aspiration. Assuming they are allowed to attempt to negotiate an extension, I believe the intention is to try to negotiate an extension with Kawhi Leonard. But ‘negotiate’ is a key word there. It’s not just like, ‘Hey, can you take just a little slight haircut from maxes?’ And so, depending on how that goes, there’s a world where Kawhi could be on the block this summer, too.”

That statement immediately sent shockwaves across the NBA because Leonard remains one of the league’s elite players when healthy. During the 2025-26 season, Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 50.5% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range. Statistically, it was one of the most efficient offensive seasons of his career.

The problem, as always, is health and long-term financial commitment.

Leonard is entering the final season of his three-year, $149.5 million extension and is set to earn $50.3 million next season. The Clippers reportedly want to keep him, but not necessarily at another full superstar-level commitment deep into his 30s. MacMahon’s comments strongly suggest Los Angeles wants flexibility rather than blindly handing out another massive extension.

That becomes even more important after the Clippers’ disappointing 2025-26 season. Despite having championship expectations entering the year, Los Angeles finished just 42-40 before losing key assets and facing uncertainty around the future of the roster. The franchise already owes the Oklahoma City Thunder valuable draft compensation from previous blockbuster trades, and there are growing signs the organization could pivot toward a softer reset around younger pieces.

Interestingly, the Clippers suddenly have young talent and assets to work with. Bennedict Mathurin averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for Los Angeles after arriving in the Ivica Zubac trade, while Isaiah Jackson emerged as a useful rotation big. The team also owns the No. 5 pick in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft after Indiana’s lottery disaster.

Because of that, league executives reportedly believe the Clippers are in a unique position. They could either make one final push with Leonard or pivot toward a younger timeline before his value potentially declines further.

Several teams are already being linked to Leonard. The Miami Heat are viewed as a serious possibility after recent trade discussions involving young stars and future first-round picks surfaced publicly. The Golden State Warriors have also been connected as they desperately search for another superstar to maximize what remains of Stephen Curry’s championship window.

The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have also emerged in rumors, especially after both franchises fell short of expectations this postseason.

Ultimately, everything comes down to negotiations. If Leonard wants another maximum-style commitment and the Clippers hesitate, the franchise may seriously explore trade options rather than risk losing leverage later. For the first time in years, the idea of Kawhi Leonard leaving Los Angeles no longer feels impossible.