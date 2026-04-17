Clippers President Shares Major Update On Kawhi Leonard’s Future

Clippers President Lawrence Frank addresses Kawhi Leonard's uncertain future.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard in action during the game against the Rockets at Toyota Center

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard in action during the game against the Rockets at Toyota Center

Following their 126-121 play-in loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, the season if officialy over for the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, ahead of the NBA postseason, the team will use the next few weeks to address some serious questions about its future.

Specifically, as the situation with superstar forward Kawhi Leonard became increasingly uncertain, demand for answers was growing around the organization. On Friday, team President Lawrence Frank finally addressed those concerns by sharing a simple yet crucial update on his plan with the two-time NBA champion.

“Our plan is to win with Kawhi,” Frank said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “We obviously showed as an organization that we want to continue, and we are driven to win. So, at the appropriate time, we’ll sit down with Kawhi, and very similar to 2024, lay out our plan. And if our goals are aligned, then we’d like to win with Kawhi.”

Most of the NBA community assumed the Clippers would trade Kawhi, and for good reason. Another hopeful season ended in disaster (42-40, 9th in the West) and saw the departure of two beloved veterans: James Harden and Ivica Zubac. With 26-year-old Darius Garland in tow, the Clippers could have re-shifted everything to build around him. Instead, they are determined to appease Leonard and retain their longstanding partnership.

But with just one year and $50 million on his contract, it’s not just a matter of making things right with Kawhi. They’ll have to renegotiate a brand new contract extension, lest they risk losing him next summer for nothing in return. At 34 years old, some executives might hesitate before offering Kawhi a lucrative new extension, but Frank is showing no signs of hesitation to pick up right where they left off this season.

While the Clippers struggled to win early on, Kawhi dominated on the court, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 50.5% shooting from the field and 38.7% from three. His defense on the wing was second to none, as he frequently challenged shooters, contested shots, and disrupted plays.

It wasn’t enough to translate into team success, but that doesn’t mean they are ready to let him go. Even at 34, the Clippers believe the window of opportunity remains wide open with Kawhi, and they are committed to chasing a title with him leading the way. The only question is, is he still committed to them?

As a secretive athlete who is known for preserving his privacy, it’s impossible to know what Leonard is thinking. He could re-sign if he wants, or try to force his way to the Miami Heat, where he has emerged as a primary trade target. For now, fresh off his loss at the play-in tournament, Kawhi still needs time to grieve before he can think about his uncertain future. In the meantime, he’s going to get what rest he can as he awaits the results of the NBA’s cap circumvention investigation.

While the Clippers are confident they will avoid major penalties, they could still face fines, suspensions, or even the voiding of Kawhi’s contract if found guilty. It would be a nightmare scenario for the Clippers and set them back as a franchise for multiple years. That’s why the Clippers are doing whatever they can to keep their veteran star and bring him back for one last ride in their quest to win a championship.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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