5 Things We Learned As Warriors’ Veterans Come Up Huge To Eliminate Clippers In Clutch Play-In Victory

The Golden State Warriors leaned on championship DNA and late-game brilliance to pull off a stunning 126-121 comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers, punching their ticket forward against the Phoenix Suns. Down 13 points midway through the fourth, Golden State flipped the game with a 16-6 closing run led by their veterans.

It was a game that perfectly captured the identity of this Warriors group when the moment tightens. Despite trailing for 86% of the game, Golden State’s stars delivered when it mattered most, shooting 56.6% from the field and 46.3% from three, turning what looked like a season-ending loss into a statement win.

1. Stephen Curry Delivered A Vintage Second-Half Masterpiece

Stephen Curry once again showed why he is one of the most feared closers in basketball, erupting for 35 points on 12-23 shooting and 7-12 from three, with 27 of those points coming in the second half. After a quiet first half (just 8 points), he flipped the switch and completely changed the game.

His defining moment came with 50.4 seconds left, drilling his seventh three-pointer to break a tie and give Golden State the lead for good. He also scored 16 points in a six-minute burst in the third quarter, single-handedly keeping the Warriors afloat. At 38 years old and coming off a lengthy absence, Curry took over.

2. Al Horford’s Fourth-Quarter Shooting Swung The Game

Al Horford’s impact went far beyond the box score, but the numbers still tell the story: 14 points on 5-8 shooting, including 4-7 from three. All four of his triples came at massive moments, particularly during the Warriors’ fourth-quarter surge.

He hit three threes in the final stretch, including the go-ahead shot with 2:12 remaining that put Golden State up 117-115. His spacing pulled the Clippers’ defense apart, opening driving lanes and creating chaos in rotations. Without Horford’s timely shooting, this comeback likely never materialized.

3. Balanced Scoring Helped Golden State Survive Early Deficit

While Curry stole the headlines, the Warriors had five players score at least 14 points, showcasing offensive balance. Gui Santos was exceptional with 20 points on 9-13 shooting, while Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points on 8-12 shooting with 5 assists and 2 blocks.

Brandin Podziemski chipped in 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 5-8 from the line, while Draymond Green orchestrated the offense with 9 assists and 6 rebounds. Golden State finished with 29 assists on 47 made field goals, a sign of how well the ball moved even when they were trailing.

4. Clippers Couldn’t Close Despite Strong Offensive Night

Los Angeles shot a solid 52.3% from the field and 40.0% from three, with six players scoring in double figures. Kawhi Leonard led the starters with 21 points, while Bennedict Mathurin provided a huge boost off the bench with 23 points on 7-11 shooting and 5 threes.

Darius Garland added 21 points and 8 assists, but the Clippers faltered late. After leading 98-85 with under 10 minutes to play, they were outscored down the stretch and managed just 6 points in the final stretch of the game. Even more telling, Leonard was held scoreless in the fourth quarter until the final seconds, as Golden State’s defense tightened at the perfect time.

5. Experience And Shot-Making Ultimately Decided It

This game was about execution, and the Warriors had all the answers. They outshot the Clippers from range, 19-14, creating a 15-point advantage and ultimately winning the game by 5 points.

Golden State had 20 turnovers and conceded 21 points on the fast break, but their shooting was outstanding. During the clutch, Curry, Horford, and the older players all made winning plays, and the Clippers couldn’t make the shots on the other end. Credit goes to the oldies who refused to let this game get away from them.