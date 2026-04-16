Warriors Player Ratings: Curry Leads The Way In Exciting Play-In Victory Against Clippers

The Golden State Warriors pulled this one out against the Los Angeles Clippers behind elite shot-making and enough timely plays to overcome their sloppiness. Shooting 56.6% from the field and 46.3% from three is usually more than enough, and even with 20 turnovers, their offensive firepower carried them.

They made it harder than it needed to be, but still a win nonetheless. Credit goes to the likes of Al Horford, who nailed three three-pointers in a row, Kristaps Porzingis, who had the best game in a Warriors jersey, and, of course, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who came up clutch. Let’s get into the Warriors player ratings.

Stephen Curry: A+

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 12-23 FG, 7-12 3PT, 4-5 FT, 36 MIN

Curry was electric. He found his rhythm early and never really cooled off, torching the Clippers from deep and carrying the scoring load. This was a classic “Steph game” in terms of being efficient, explosive, and fearless.

Draymond Green: A

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST, 4 STL, 3 TOV, 3-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 35 MIN

Draymond stuffed the stat sheet and made his presence felt defensively with four steals. He orchestrated the offense well, but like others, was part of the turnover problem that almost swung the game. Still, Draymond shut out Kawhi for most of the game, especially in the second half, and came away with two big steals in the fourth.

Al Horford: A

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2 TOV, 5-8 FG, 4-7 3PT, 22 MIN

Horford provided exactly what the second unit needed in terms of floor spacing and efficient scoring. His shooting helped keep the offense humming when the starters sat, and his fourth quarter, where he nailed three straight games, was sorely needed.

Gui Santos: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 5 TOV, 9-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 32 MIN

Santos played one of his most complete games – attacking, creating, and finishing efficiently. He was everywhere offensively, but the five turnovers are hard to ignore. Clean those up, and this is a near-perfect night.

Kristaps Porzingis: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 8-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-3 FT, 28 MIN

Porzingis was a matchup problem all night. He stretched the floor, protected the rim, and even facilitated a bit. The missed free throws are a minor blemish, but overall this was a strong, well-rounded performance.

Brandin Podziemski: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 5-11 FG, 2-7 3PT, 5-8 FT, 41 MIN

Podziemski gave the Warriors big minutes and solid production, especially on the glass. He played with confidence, but the turnovers and inconsistent shooting from deep hold him just below elite.

De’Anthony Melton: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 3-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 23 MIN

Melton contributed across the board and brought defensive intensity. Not a huge scoring night, but a solid all-around effort.

Gary Payton II: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-4 FG, 2-3 FT, 24 MIN

Payton did what he does best: defend, cut, and make hustle plays. Efficient and impactful in his role.