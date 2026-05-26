Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Named NBA Coach Of The Year For 2025-26 Season

Joe Mazzulla named Coach of the Year after leading Celtics to 56-win season.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla looks on during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In the latest round of NBA award announcements, the iconic Joe Mazzulla has been named Coach of the Year for the 2025-26 season. The reveal, which came on Tuesday evening, was met with some surprise among the fans, who considered Mazzulla an underdog to win.

Now, the Boston Celtics coach joins Red Auerbach (1964-65), Tom Heinsohn (1972-73), and Bill Fitch (1979-80) as the only coaches in Celtics history to be named the Coach of the Year.

Mazzulla won the award with 62 first-place votes, edging out J.B. Bickerstaff (Pistons) and Mitch Johnson (Spurs), who also received first-place votes. With 392 points, he won with an 80-point gap, a clear sign that voters appreciate his work on the Celtics this season.

Somehow, without Jayson Tatum for most of the campaign, Joe led the Celtics to the second seed in the East, finishing at 56-26 overall. He helped his team adapt to a whole new rotation, coordinating with his staff and the players to build a system that brought out the best in his roster.

Ultimately, Mazzulla was clearly the most deserving this year, even though he expressed no satisfaction for even being considered. Famously, Mazzulla even called the award “stupid” in one comment, but it didn’t stop the voters from picking him anyway.

“I don’t need it,” Mazzulla said. “I think it’s a stupid award. They shouldn’t have it. And it’s more about the players. It’s more about the work that the staff puts in. It’s just that simple. I really don’t ever want to be asked or talk about it again. It’s just that dumb. The players play. It’s about them…”

Mazzulla was hired as an assistant under Brad Stevens and also worked for Ime Udoka during his short tenure. He was eventually promoted to interim coach before being named the permanent head coach in February 2023. The following season (2023-2024), he coached the Celtics to a 64-18 record en route to their 18th NBA Championship, becoming the youngest head coach to win a title since Bill Russell.

Committed to a modern, perimeter-centric style of play, Mazzulla is renowned for his offensive schemes and has consistently made the Celtics one of the league’s best scoring teams. While some fans have expressed concerns with his over-reliance on the three-pointer, it’s not easy to replace someone who has achieved so much success in so little time.

This season, despite the Celtics giving up a 3-1 series lead for the first time in history, it was largely a success for the franchise, and Mazzulla was a big reason why. The award voters recognized that, and that’s why he’s now in the company of some of the league’s best coaching minds, including Mark Daigneault, Erik Spoelstra, and Steve Kerr.

Internally, the Celtics’ focus goes beyond coaching accolades. For Mazzulla and his team, a critical offseason awaits that could determine their trajectory for years to come. Following Tatum’s recovery from injury and Jaylen Brown’s social media antics, the situation is fragile right now, and any missteps could have drastic consequences.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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