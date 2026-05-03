Joe Mazzulla Reacts To Becoming The First Coach In Celtics History To Blow A 3-1 Playoff Lead

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla etched his name in the history books for all the wrong reasons by becoming the first coach in franchise history to blow a 3-1 NBA Playoffs' series lead.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Nov 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts during the first half against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts during the first half against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics couldn’t have imagined their run through the 2026 NBA Playoffs would end in the first round when they held a 3-1 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers on April 26. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t hold onto their advantage, losing Games 5, 6, and 7, and watching their season come to a shocking end.

The Celtics were among the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, let alone advance to the second round. Even though it was a season where they assumed Jayson Tatum wouldn’t be available, the Celtics earned a top seed and reintegrated Tatum into the lineup to great success. Nonetheless, an injury in Game 6 meant Tatum would miss Game 7, with the Celtics failing to win without the forward.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about becoming the first-ever head coach in franchise history to blow a 3-1 series lead in the Playoffs, sharing a unique answer in his post-game press conference where he compared this feeling to what he felt after winning the 2024 NBA Championship.

“The year we won, I felt just as empty as I did when we lost. The duality of going after something bigger than yourself with a group of people is that you’re always going to, there are two sides to every coin. You have to go after greatness. You have to accept the other side of that. And too many times, you know it’s all about winning, winning, winning, but you have to surrender to the idea that if you’re going after that, you’re gonna fail. And we fail by not winning, but we stick to the process of being able to do that.”

Mazzulla’s quotes are reminiscent of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic statement after a first-round exit in the 2023 Playoffs, where he questioned why seasons are labeled as failures every time a team fails to win a title. Mazzulla has been on both sides, and his answer reflects the relative lack of meaning he drew from a title win relative to the other Playoff exits he’s had to face on the Celtics.

Given that the Celtics franchise is the most successful team in the NBA, joining the small list of teams that have blown 3-1 series leads is going to be a stain on the franchise’s history. However, it shouldn’t take away from what the team achieved over the regular season with one of the best records and net ratings in the NBA despite many predicting the 2025-26 season would be a ‘gap year’ for the franchise.

It has become a gap year now that they’ve been eliminated in the first round of the Playoffs. Tatum was unavailable for the final game, and it looks like Jaylen Brown might not be the No. 1 option on a title team he hoped he could prove this season.

The Celtics will go back to the drawing board this summer, with coach Mazzulla definitely already looking for ways to make this team return to the mountaintop next season.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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