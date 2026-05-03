Michael Porter Jr. Believes Adam Silver Snubbed Him From All-Star Team For Leaking His Number

Michael Porter Jr. offered a surprising and humorous explanation for his absence from the 2026 All-Star Game, suggesting that a years-old mistake involving Adam Silver might still be costing him recognition.

Speaking on a recent livestream, Porter claimed that he believes his All-Star snub may be linked to an incident during his rookie year. At the time, he accidentally leaked Silver’s phone number while posting on social media during the NBA Rookie Transition Program in New York. The post quickly went viral, gaining thousands of screenshots and millions of views within minutes, forcing the commissioner to change his number.

Porter admitted that the moment was one of the most embarrassing of his early career. He revealed that he had to apologize publicly in front of fellow rookies and feared potential consequences from the league. Although he eventually had the opportunity to apologize directly to Silver when the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 championship, Porter jokingly suggested that the commissioner may still hold a grudge.

“I think I may have not made the All-Star team because I leaked Adam Silver’s number. Back in the day, it was the Rookie Transition Camp in New York, and they were going through a slideshow presentation. And I was on Snapchat, and I actually took a snapshot, and I posted it to my story, and had his number on the background.”

“So I think, when it was time for All-Star voting, he’s probably a little salty because he picks the replacements. The players that get injured, Adam Silver picks the replacements.”

While the comment was made in a lighthearted tone, Porter’s frustration over the snub is understandable given his production this season. In his first year with the Brooklyn Nets, he delivered a career-best campaign, averaging 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists with strong efficiency. His scoring leap and offensive consistency placed him firmly in the All-Star conversation, especially early in the season.

Despite those numbers, Porter was ultimately left off the roster. The 2026 All-Star Game introduced a new USA versus World format, which created fewer available spots and increased competition. Injuries opened the door for replacement selections, but players like Brandon Ingram and De’Aaron Fox were chosen instead.

From a performance standpoint, Porter had a legitimate case. His scoring numbers exceeded several selected players, and he had established himself as a primary offensive option. However, team success likely played a major role in the decision. The Nets struggled throughout the season and were widely viewed as a rebuilding team, while franchises like the Raptors and Spurs remained more competitive in the standings.

Porter was not alone among notable snubs. Several high-profile players, including James Harden, Paolo Banchero, and Desmond Bane, were also left out, highlighting the depth of talent and the limitations of roster spots.

Still, Porter’s theory has added an unusual layer to the discussion. While there is no evidence to suggest Silver’s decision was influenced by the past incident, the story reflects how memorable that moment remains within league circles.

Beyond the All-Star debate, Porter has continued to express confidence in his current trajectory. After being traded from Denver, he has embraced a larger role in Brooklyn and believes he is playing the best basketball of his career.

His recent comments about the Nuggets and his belief that they would have been better with him further underline his competitive mindset. Recently, Porter was also involved in an off-court incident where he called the police after Celina Powell allegedly broke into his house and leaked his address on Instagram, adding another layer of unwanted attention during an already eventful season.

In the end, Porter’s All-Star omission likely comes down to team record and roster constraints rather than any lingering resentment. Still, his explanation has captured attention across the league, offering a rare mix of humor, frustration, and self-awareness from a player who feels his performance deserved recognition.