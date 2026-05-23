Doctor Fears Victor Wembanyama Could End Up Like Anthony Davis Or Joel Embiid Amid Spurs’ Injury Woes

Dr. Evan Jeffries, an injury expert, expresses concerns over Victor Wembanyama ending up prone to injuries like Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs lost Game 3, 109-123, at home and are now trailing 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals series against the Thunder. Both teams face injury concerns as key players like De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are playing through injuries, and Ajay Mitchell’s status remains unknown after he exited Game 3 early.

Amid the rising injury concerns for both teams, Victor Wembanyama is also emerging as an intentional target of the Thunder’s physicality and is becoming increasingly prone to injury.

Therefore, after seeing him fall to the floor on several occasions in Game 3, Dr. Evan Jeffries, the injury expert, revealed his concerns about seeing Wembanyama’s vulnerability in this series and gave him advice on what he needs to do to elongate his career.

“Love watching Wemby play, but he’s going to need to learn how not to fall on the floor all game long. As his career goes on, he has to lessen his injury risks. It reminds me of how Embiid and Anthony Davis would be on the ground all the time,” wrote Dr. Jeffries on X.

 

Wembanyama was already recovering from a deep-vein thrombosis on his shoulder in the 2024-25 season when he additionally got plagued with a calf strain early in the 2025-26 season.

Dr. Jeffries seems to fear that if Wembanyama doesn’t stop falling to the floor as often as he does, he might be prone to the same risks that come with being a player of that size. Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid are clear examples of how an elite career can be derailed by injuries.

In the 2025-26 season alone, Anthony Davis missed 62 games due to eye and hand surgery, and Joel Embiid missed 44 games due to a combination of knee and back injuries. Hence, Dr. Jeffries has issued a word of caution to Wembanyama and suggested that he needs to increase his ability to sustain contact without falling to the ground.

 

Victor Wembanyama Addresses De’Aaron Fox And Dylan Harper’s Injury

Victor Wembanyama tried everything he could in Game 3. He finished with 26 points, four rebounds, and three assists while shooting 8-15 from the field (53.3 FG%) and 2-5 from beyond the arc (40.0 3P%). But that was not enough as the Spurs’ backcourt struggled to contribute while recovering from injuries.

Following Game 3, the media asked Victor Wembanyama about his reaction to the injuries to De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper that have suddenly weakened the Spurs’ backcourt.

“Yeah, it pains me to see them in pain. I trust that they’re going to be healthy soon and come back, but they should take care of their health. It’s, of course, I mean, as always, as we did in game one, we’re going to have them back,” Wembanyama said.

The last thing that the Spurs want at this point is to see their star player get injured. The Thunder are also without Jalen Williams and might be without Ajay Mitchell for the rest of the series. At the end of the day, it will become a question of which team manages to sustain through the physicality of the series that proceeds to the NBA Finals.

For now, the Spurs will hope to tie the series in Game 4 tomorrow (Sunday, May 24) so that they don’t head to Oklahoma for Game 5 (Tuesday, May 26) staring down the barrel of the shotgun that is elimination.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring his 21,000th career point in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images A Realistic Lakers Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Emerged
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