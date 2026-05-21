The Western Conference Finals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs has been the highlight attraction of the NBA playoffs this year. As two of the best teams all season, this matchup has been months in the making and has not disappointed in delivering a high-quality basketball experience.

Sadly, injuries have taken hold for both teams, and they’re already having an impact on the series. In their latest injury report for Game 3 (set for tomorrow in San Antonio), the Thunder revealed that two players’ availability is compromised, which could have major implications for the final outcome.

Starting point guard De’Aaron Fox (right ankle sprain) and 20-year-old Dylan Harper (right adductor soreness) are both listed as questionable. For the Thunder, meanwhile, Thomas Sorber is listed as out due to right ACL recovery, while Jalen Williams (left hamstring soreness) is listed as questionable.

The situation with Fox remains tentative, but there is growing optimism that he’s nearing a return to action. The veteran point guard hasn’t played since May 15th, against the Timberwolves, leaving the Spurs especially vulnerable in the backcourt. With averages of 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game this season, he’s been, arguably, the Suprs’ second-best player, and his return would give them a major offensive boost. Fortunately, he’s been trending in the right direction for his ankle recovery, especially after being upgraded ahead of the previous game.

Dylan Harper is another important guard for the Spurs, and his injury is still fresh. After playing just 24 minutes in Wednesday’s loss, he had to leave early after suffering a right hamstring strain from a collision with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The initial prognosis wasn’t good, but the fact that he’s only questionable for tomorrow suggests that it’s a relatively minor setback. In 69 games in the regular season, Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 50.5% shooting and 34.3% shooting from three.

For the Thunder, losing Jalen Williams is the last thing they need. Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, he’s been a reliable contributor, averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 48.4% shooting and 39.9% shooting from three. He had just returned from a hamstring strain when he re-aggravated the injury in Game 2, complicating his recovery. Fortunately, the situation doesn’t appear to be serious, and he plans to suit up on Friday, barring any last-minute setbacks.

For two squads so rich in talent, culture, and chemistry, this is the kind of series where legends are made, and nobody wants to see it decided by injuries. While it’s an unavoidable part of the game, major setbacks at this point of the season can be especially devastating for the teams and players involved. That’s why both the Thunder and the Spurs are taking a cautious approach, even with a potential Finals berth on the line.

The good news is that none of the injuries appear to require a long recovery time, meaning that the teams could be at full strength again as soon as tomorrow. It’s still an active work in progress, but we can rest assured that both sides are doing whatever they can to bring their teams back to full health.