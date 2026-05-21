Thunder Receive Concerning Jalen Williams Injury Update After Early Game 2 Exit

The Oklahoma City Thunder need all hands on deck to take down a new rising superpower in the West: star big man Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. With the two teams currently tied in their ongoing Western Conference Finals series, victory is up for grabs, and young forward Jalen Williams was expected to be a major part in achieving it.

The problem is, after just seven minutes of action, Williams was pulled out of Game 2 with a hamstring injury. As noted by ESPN’s Sham Charania, it’s the same hamstring that just recovered from a sprain earlier in the season, and now his status is in jeopardy for the rest of the series.

“Sources tell me that Jalen Williams will be evaluated game to game, day-to-day, with a left hamstring injury,” said Shams on NBA Today. “He’s expected to be listed as questionable for Game 3 in San Antonio on Friday, and I’m told he traveled with the Thunder to San Antonio today. He’s going to have treatment around the clock. The return will be based on how he feels in his recovery from what is his second consecutive hamstring injury to the same left hamstring in just under one month. We’ve seen De’Aaron Fox, OG Anunoby, be listed as game-to-game, pain-tolerance injuries that just come down to whether they can gut it out each game.”

Initially, there were some positive signs that Williams might not miss time, but that possibility is looking increasingly unlikely. Hamstring strains, while not serious, can be hard to manage, and return dates depend largely on the severity of pain or discomfort. For Williams, while there was no direct point of impact, he felt bad enough to head to the locker room during the middle of a must-win playoff game.

From here, the Thunder will work closely with Williams to develop a quick recovery plan and determine his playing status for Friday’s game. The best they can do for now is take it one day at a time, but that at least leaves open the possibility for his availability in Game 3. While his team won without him on Wednesday, they are much stronger overall when he’s on the court, and his presence alone makes a massive impact.

Drafted 12th overall, Williams has become a foundational member of the Thunder, and he was huge in securing the franchise’s first-ever championship victory in 2025. At 6’5″ and 211 pounds, Williams’ size and athleticism allow him to defend multiple positions. This season, in a dominant Thunder campaign, he averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 48.4% shooting and 29.9% shooting from three.

Sadly, injuries have been the defining factor for Williams’ career lately. He was limited to just 33 games in the regular season and has played just four out of the Thunder’s 10 playoff games so far. His setbacks have made the Thunder vulnerable on the wing, but they’ve handled it better than most teams could, thanks to limitless roster depth and a collective “next man up” mentality.