James Harden’s Cavaliers Future May Hinge On Eastern Conference Finals Outcome

Cavaliers may consider split with James Harden if they lose in Eastern Finals.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Facing a 0-1 series deficit, the Cleveland Cavaliers once again find themselves playing from behind. As much as group effort and focus have been a problem, their leading stars (guards James Harden and Donovan Mitchell) just haven’t answered the call so far.

As it stands, we know the Cavs’ commitment to Mitchell cannot be questioned, but the same cannot be said for Harden, who arrived only a few months ago. According to one report from league insider Dave McMenamin, Harden’s fate with the franchise hinges on the upcoming playoffs and what role he plays in their success or failure.

“How Harden performs the rest of the series could affect his contract this summer,” wrote ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He has a player option for next season worth $42.3 million, but he was acquired with both the Cavs and Harden’s camp interested in an extension, sources told ESPN. Whatever happens against the Knicks — or in the Finals, should Cleveland advance — will inform the next wave of decisions.”

The Cavaliers are in win-now mode, and they cannot afford to be patient with guys who are supposed to be leading the charge. Coming off two straight disappointing postseasons, Cleveland was facing increasing pressure to make a run, and it’s what drew them to James Harden in the first place. From their perspective, despite his own track record of playoff failure, he was someone who could elevate the offense, with career averages of 24.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 46.6% shooting from the field and 43.5% shooting from three.

At first, Harden was a natural fit alongside Mitchell, and the vibes were immaculate. When the playoffs began in April, however, old habits resurfaced, exposing Harden’s limitations for all to see. Specifically, his inconsistency in high-stakes playoff games persisted, leading to a wave of criticism for the 11x All-Star.

One of his worst games this year was during Game 2 against the Pistons, when he dropped just 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and zero blocks on on 23.1% shooting (0-4 from three). He wasn’t much better on Tuesday, in the series opener against New York. The Cavaliers lost after blowing a 22-point lead in the fourth, while Harden struggled with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 31.3% shooting and 12.5% shooting from three.

If the Cavaliers don’t advance or go on to lose in the Finals, Harden will likely take much of the blame. For a former MVP who made over $39 million in salary this season, the Cavs expect better than he’s been giving, and that’s why they might feel obligated to consider parting ways with the 36-year-old veteran. With a $42.3 million player option for 2026-27, he can opt out on his own, or the Cavaliers can orchestrate a trade to recoup some assets in return. Potential partners could include teams like the Rockets, Warriors, and Timberwolves.

Either way, if Harden doesn’t show some consistency in these playoffs, it could have implications that go beyond a change in jersey. Without a single title to his name, James is in a fight to save his legacy, and he may never get an opportunity like this again. If he can just answer the call and rise to the occasion, there might still be time to salvage Cleveland’s precarious situation.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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