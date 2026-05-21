Thunder Eye Aggressive NBA Draft Move; Could Trade 3 Picks To Move Into Top 10

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently look like the favorites to win the NBA title this season. Coming off a 122-113 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder have regained some control in the series, improving their position moving forward.

As competitive as the Thunder are, there is speculation that they have an opportunity to get even better, boasting three picks (No. 12, No. 17, and No. 37) in next month’s NBA Draft. As promising as this is, however, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Thunder may not have much use for these three picks.

While addressing OKC’s draft situation on NBA Today, Windhorst stated:

“I do not believe they will draft all three players, because they only have one roster spot. Look for them to package those picks for a player they like inside that top 10.”

Given OKC’s current roster makeup, which features some phenomenal role players, it becomes simpler to understand Windhorst’s perspective.

Although the notion of acquiring young players is always promising, the Thunder’s title-winning core may not benefit from any shake-ups. Hence, drafting additional players may prove wasteful.

As things stand, Oklahoma possesses one lottery pick, one top-20 pick, and one pick early in the second round. Given how valuable these could be, especially in a draft as deep as this year’s, the Thunder may have a solid chance to package some picks to secure a place in the top 10.

Who Could The Thunder Trade With?

Realistically, it would be unlikely for OKC to succeed in trading up to a spot within the top five. Although the Los Angeles Clippers may be willing to gain more draft assets and essentially bring in young talent, as long as they retain Kawhi Leonard, this approach may seem counterproductive.

Hence, the Thunder may have to resort to trading with teams on the far end of the top 10. This would include teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are currently in possession of the No. 10 overall pick and are projected to draft Yaxel Lendeborg. Although he is older than other prospects, he possesses tremendous versatility and two-way upside, which could come in handy for the Bucks if Giannis Antetokounmpo is traded in the offseason.

By the looks of it, packaging the No. 12 and the No. 37 picks for the Bucks’ No. 10 could suffice. Although Milwaukee may be worried about the Warriors (No. 11) taking their pick, the fact that both Lendeborg and Nate Ament are projected to be up for grabs means the Bucks may be content with either.

Trading with the Mavericks may be marginally easier than with the Bucks, primarily since they are projected to draft Arizona guard Brayden Burries with the No. 9 pick. Given that both the Bucks and the Warriors are more interested in drafting versatile forwards, the Mavs could be more comfortable with giving up their position and moving down the ladder.

Thus, the No. 12 and No. 37 picks may suffice, but should they choose to play hardball, the Thunder could offer a future first-round pick, too.

Trading with the Hawks may also be quite simple, primarily because they are expected to be in pursuit of a ball-handling point guard. The Thunder could present the Hawks with the same deal as Dallas. With Mikel Brown Jr. projected as their pick at No. 8, the sheer difference in player profiles from 8-11 may convince the Hawks to move down the ladder, settling at 12.

In theory, all three of these trades could work. But considering OKC’s need to offload at least two picks, the Thunder could embrace a more ambitious approach.

By packaging all three picks, OKC could convince a team like the Nets (No. 6) or the Kings (No. 7) to swap positions. While this would undoubtedly hurt their chances of drafting their preferred player, an opportunity to acquire a talented player at a discounted price may seem enticing.