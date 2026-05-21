Spurs’ Carter Bryant Had To Use A Public Restroom During Mid-Game Emergency

The San Antonio Spurs fell to a 122-113 loss to the OKC Thunder in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals matchup in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The franchise was hoping to take a 2-0 lead on the road but couldn’t keep up with the Thunder, who have avenged their Game 1 loss as the series heads to San Antonio tied at 1-1.

The Spurs were dealing with multiple personnel issues during the game. Starting point guard De’Aaron Fox missed another game in this series with his ankle injury as a late-scratch, while rookie guard Dylan Harper seemed to pick up a hamstring injury late in the game. These are unfortunate injury developments, but there was a light-hearted mid-game emergency that the Spurs also had to deal with.

Sophomore forward Carter Bryant seemingly had a mid-game restroom emergency, being spotted in one of Paycom Center’s public restrooms in the middle of the game.

Carter Bryant using the public bathroom mid game 💀 (via keithhillary / TT) pic.twitter.com/MEiKp3y4ic — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 21, 2026

This has led to a lot of laughs, primarily with people questioning if a public restroom was closer to the court than the visitors’ locker room, where Bryant likely would’ve been more comfortable.

The 20-year-old forward has one rebound, one steal, and one block in 10 minutes of action, generally playing an end-of-the-rotation role for the Spurs through the postseason. He’s still got lots of room to grow and might factor in as a bigger part of the Spurs rotation within a season or two. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds this season and has averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds on 10.9 minutes per game through the Playoffs.

The Spurs have multiple rotational issues to deal with as the series comes back to San Antonio. If Fox isn’t ready to return, the team will have to continue relying on Stephon Castle as their primary ball-handler, with no other options in sight. Castle has averaged 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists in a decent showing so far, but he’s also had 20 turnovers through the first two games. They need Fox back, and they need to hope Harper doesn’t miss time.

If San Antonio starts Game 3 without both Fox and Harper, it won’t be surprising to see Bryant playing a bigger role. Devin Vassell will need to fill out a role in the Spurs backcourt next to Castle, likely promoting Bryant or Harrison Barnes to the starting lineup, while Keldon Johnson continues playing as the sixth man.

Both Bryant and Barnes have received limited minutes over the postseason, so it’s an option between the youth and athleticism of Bryant that might come in handy as a two-way tool or the veteran Barnes, who could potentially help simplify the team’s offense in lieu of guards on the roster.

Hopefully, Bryant won’t have to run into the public restroom in San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center at home if a similar mid-game emergency arises.