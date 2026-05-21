Former Pistons Champion Shuts Down Fan In Heated Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT Debate

Former Detroit Pistons champion Lindsey Hunter went viral after shutting down a fan during a heated public debate over the never-ending GOAT discussion between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The exchange happened inside a store when a fan passionately defended LeBron as the greatest player ever. Hunter immediately fired back with zero hesitation.

“I’mma give you a drug test. You on drugs… He just got eliminated. N***a, that’s how I know why.”

The fan continued defending LeBron aggressively.

“N***a y’all hating on LeBron. LeBron’s the greatest n***a who ever did it.”

Hunter refused to budge.

“Ain’t nobody hating on LeBron. You on drugs. Stop glazing.”

The funniest moment came when the fan tried bringing up career averages and longevity.

“In your prime, you ain’t ever average what LeBron did in 20 years.”

Hunter instantly ended the conversation with one brutal line.

“I’m better than you. I’m closer to Michael Jordan than you are to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsey Hunter Jr (@insidelindseyhunter)

The interaction exploded online because Hunter is not just another former player casually throwing opinions around. He actually guarded Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron during his 17-year NBA career. That gives his perspective more weight than most fans arguing online every day.

That is part of why many older NBA players still place Jordan above LeBron in all-time discussions despite LeBron’s unmatched longevity and statistical dominance.

LeBron’s resume remains incredible. He is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a four-time champion, four-time MVP, and has dominated across three different decades. His longevity has completely changed how people view greatness in basketball. But for many former players like Hunter, Jordan’s peak dominance still separates him.

Jordan won six championships in six Finals appearances. He captured five MVP awards, ten scoring titles, and built a reputation as arguably the most feared closer in basketball history. Players from Hunter’s era constantly describe Jordan as almost an unsolvable problem rather than simply another superstar.

That does not mean Hunter dislikes LeBron. In fact, he openly praised LeBron’s downhill pressure, athletic force, and ability to collapse defenses. But when discussing pure fear factor and offensive inevitability, Hunter clearly believes Jordan stood alone.

And judging by how passionately he defended that opinion in public, he is not changing his mind anytime soon.