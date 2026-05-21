Victor Wembanyama Was Visibly Unhappy Watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lift The MVP Trophy [Video]

This year’s Western Conference Finals isn’t just a clash between two of the top teams in the West; it is also a showdown between generational talents in Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With two of the best players in the league going head-to-head on the big stage, NBA fans are in for a treat.

Both superstars came off spectacular regular-season performances, emerging as finalists for the MVP award. While Victor Wembanyama was as deserving as any candidate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander eventually walked away with his second consecutive win.

Needless to say, Wembanyama wasn’t too pleased with this result, and his reaction to Shai lifting the award before Game 1 revealed his true feelings.

Wemby was PISSED watching SGA accept the MVP award 💀 pic.twitter.com/pVOfY0h7M0 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 21, 2026

New footage from Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP ceremony showcased Wembanyama’s quiet and seething reaction. While the big man’s approachable personality often portrays him as a light-hearted individual, moments like these highlight how truly driven and competitive he can be.

After a season of averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game and even being named the first unanimous DPOY in NBA history, Victor Wembanyama came up short in the MVP race. Given how disappointed he was with this outcome, the Spurs‘ center used it as motivation to fuel a generational performance in Game 1.

Wembanyama absolutely demolished the Thunder on both ends of the floor, posting 41 points and 24 rebounds on the night. Along with this, however, the 22-year-old could be seen talking trash to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren throughout the game.

Wemby was PISSED watching SGA accept the MVP award 💀 pic.twitter.com/pVOfY0h7M0 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 21, 2026

From calling Gilgeous-Alexander a “lil boy” to laughing at the reigning MVP for missing an easy shot, Wembanyama made a mockery of the Thunder’s star players. Given that he was hurt by not winning the MVP this year, it is evident that things have become personal for the Spurs’ superstar.

Can Victor Wembanyama And The Spurs Bounce Back In Game 3?

As dominant as Victor Wembanyama was in Game 1, the result of Game 2 was less than favorable, as the Thunder walked away with a 122-113 win, leveling the series at one game apiece.

Wembanyama remained effective, posting 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks. While he also received support from players like Stephon Castle (25 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST) and Devin Vassell (22 PTS, 4 REB, 6-12 3PT), the Thunder looked more composed on Wednesday night.

One of the major concerns for the Spurs in Game 2 was the increased physicality from OKC’s players. With Isaiah Hartenstein drawing the task of guarding Victor Wembanyama, the Thunder center resorted to some questionable means to restrict the Spurs’ big man from having an impact on the game.

Given the context, a physical matchup, especially between frontcourt players, is inevitable. Still, in light of the footage revealing the dirty plays by Chet Holmgren in Game 1 and by Hartenstein in Game 2, there is reason to believe that OKC has committed to targeting Wembanyama.

This will prove worrisome for the Spurs, who are already fielding a shorthanded backcourt with both De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper sidelined. With the series moving to San Antonio for the next set of games, the Spurs must find a way to protect their superstar to ensure he can impact winning enough to defend home court and eventually win the series.