Rob Pelinka’s Son Defends His Father Against Critics: ‘He Inherited A Terrible Team And Pulled Off A Historic Trade’

Los Angeles Lakers GM and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka is one of the most polarizing figures in the Lakers’ front office. While many laud the former sports agent for the success he has brought the franchise, others criticize him for the team’s current state.

Outside of the Lakers, Rob Pelinka is routinely chastised by critics for the moves he makes. In a recent video, YouTube user Jef Bayless tore into the Lakers’ GM after the team’s elimination from the postseason. In the comments section, however, Pelinka’s son, Durham, was seen defending his father.

“Hey, dude… that’s my pops,” Durham commented. “Might be biased, but we did win the chip in 2020 after inheriting a terrible team with some of the worst contracts in basketball at the time. Also pulled off a pretty historic trade, and the pieces were good this year… Marcus Smart was insane. Luke Kennard was legit, and Rui had a brilliant postseason. I think we give the Thunder a run for it if the best player in the world is healthy.”

Durham’s case to defend his father seemed heartfelt and genuine, to say the least. As he mentioned, the Lakers looked promising this season, especially after Luke Kennard’s acquisition.

Even with a shorthanded roster, the Purple and Gold made it out of the first round, which is an impressive feat in itself. For the most part, a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was inevitable, even if Luka Doncic had been healthy. Still, the fight put up by the team was noteworthy.

Unfortunately, Durham Pelinka’s comment fell upon deaf ears, as the creator responded:

“Can you let pops know we need a new 5? Appreciate you!”

In many ways, the user’s reaction captures the sentiments of the Lakers’ fan base. Thus, despite Durham’s efforts, the Lakers’ glaring need for a reliable center and the fans’ demands for a title-winning squad gain more attention.

Rob Pelinka’s Track Record With The Lakers

Rob Pelinka took over as GM of the Lakers back in 2017. Since then, his track record with the team has been a combination of highs and lows.

Among the highs, Pelinka enjoyed great success in 2020, as the Lakers were crowned champions after winning the NBA title in the Bubble. Having pulled the trigger on the Anthony Davis trade in the 2019 offseason, along with other key roster moves, Pelinka paired LeBron James (a player he signed in 2018) with another superstar to form one of the most dominant duos in the NBA.

Aside from Davis’ acquisition, Pelinka also made some other notable trades. Adding Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards may be one of the more notable moves of his career. As the mastermind behind Luka Doncic’s acquisition last season, the Lakers’ GM has truly pulled off some incredible moves during his tenure.

Rob Pelinka also made some signings in his nine years as the GM. Apart from LeBron James, Pelinka also played a vital role in signing undrafted Austin Reaves in 2021. He also drafted Kyle Kuzma, who played a key role in winning the 2020 NBA title.

Aside from these players, however, Rob Pelinka’s roster moves have been debatable.

The short-term signings of players like Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol in 2020 seemed promising, but didn’t pan out. The following year, he traded Harrell, along with key players and several draft picks, to acquire Russell Westbrook, which also backfired.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Pelinka also re-signed Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year deal, which was a debatable choice. However, the fact that he let Alex Caruso walk in free agency is something that most Lakers fans are unwilling to forgive him for.

In Rob Pelinka’s tenure as GM, the Lakers have also seen several coaching changes, from Frank Vogel to Darvin Ham to JJ Redick. While this doesn’t seem too jarring, the fact that the transition from Vogel to Redick occurred within two years raised questions about the team’s direction.

For the most part, Pelinka is blamed for not providing the team’s superstars with enough support to make a convincing title push. Heading into this year’s offseason, although the Lakers aren’t expected to make many changes, the fan base can only hope the GM makes some solid signings to maximize Luka Doncic’s prime years.