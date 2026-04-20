How Rob Pelinka’s Key Moves Helped Lakers Secure Game 1 Win Over Rockets

The oft-criticized Rob Pelinka has made some good moves.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka hasn’t always been a popular figure among the fanbase. Pelinka, who took over as GM in 2017, has come under fire plenty of times over the years for some bad decisions, with fans even calling for him to lose his job.

While a lot of the past criticism was fair, it is also true that Pelinka has made a series of good moves lately. The deals he swung ended up helping the Lakers secure an important 107-98 win in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia all played their part in the Lakers coming away with the win, and here’s how Pelinka went about acquiring them.

Hachimura was the first to arrive in January 2023, with the Lakers acquiring him from the Washington Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Pelinka had signed Nunn in 2021, but the signing didn’t work out. The guard missed the entire 2021-22 season with knee issues and just wasn’t the same when he returned.

It was looking like a waste of a signing, but Pelinka was able to turn him into Hachimura. The forward has been one of their best role players for years now and put up 14 points (6-10 FG), two rebounds, three steals, and two blocks against the Rockets. As for Nunn, he is not even in the NBA anymore, and there’s no doubting who won that trade.

We get to Ayton and LaRavia next, who were signed this past offseason by splitting the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. That only became available to the Lakers after Dorian Finney-Smith left for the Rockets. At the time, his departure was seen as a huge blow.

Finney-Smith had been one of the Lakers’ best defensive players, and Pelinka reportedly pissed him off by lowballing him. So, he headed out of town, and this was labeled a huge blunder on the executive’s part. It ended up working out spectacularly well.

Injuries limited Finney-Smith to just 37 games in this 2025-26 season. He didn’t exactly impress when he got to play, either, averaging 3.3 points on 33.3% shooting from the field. Finney-Smith is now out of the Rockets’ rotation and didn’t play in Game 1.

Ayton, meanwhile, had 19 points (8-10 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one block on the night. The big man has his flaws, but he has provided more value to his team this season than Finney-Smith.

As for LaRavia, he had six points (1-3 FG), two rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block against the Rockets. He has struggled shooting threes this season, but that’s about the only big negative when it comes to the forward.

Lastly, we get to Kennard, who was one of the Lakers’ best players against the Rockets. The 29-year-old had 27 points (9-13 FG), four rebounds, and three assists to power his team to victory.

Kennard has proven to be an excellent acquisition, and Pelinka only gave up Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for him at the Feb. 5 trade deadline. This was a masterstroke.

Like with Dunn, Pelinka’s signing of Vincent in 2023 proved to be a mistake. He was injured for much of his first season and didn’t exactly impress when he got healthy.

Vincent’s trade value was probably at an all-time low at the deadline. So, you’d tip your cap to Pelinka for turning him into a productive player like Kennard.

While Kennard’s playoff debut with the Lakers was one to remember, the same cannot be said about Vincent’s with the Hawks. He had two points, one rebound, two assists, and one steal in the 113-102 Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks.

With how much Pelinka has been bashed in recent years, it’s only fair he gets a pat on the back when he does get things right.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article DENVER , CO - APRIL 18: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets handles as Rudy Gobert (27) of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends during the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 116-105 win at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, April 18, 2026. The Nuggets took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 2 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like