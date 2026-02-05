Lakers Acquire Luke Kennard For Gabe Vincent And A 2032 Second-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers made a clean, targeted move ahead of the deadline, acquiring Luke Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Luke Kennard

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Gabe Vincent, 2023 second-round pick

For the Lakers, this is a straightforward basketball fit. They add one of the league’s most reliable shooters to a roster that has badly needed spacing. Kennard is averaging 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting an elite 52.8% from the field and 49.7% from three-point range, the best three-point percentage in the NBA this season. He attempts 3.2 threes per game, making 1.6 of them, and his efficiency immediately addresses a glaring weakness for Los Angeles.

The Lakers rank 23rd in the league in three-point attempts and makes per game, a major issue for a team built around Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.

Kennard’s presence forces defenses to stay honest, opens driving lanes, and gives the Lakers a dependable off-ball option who doesn’t need volume to be effective.

From Atlanta’s perspective, the move is more about flexibility than on-court impact. Gabe Vincent is averaging 4.8 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 34.9% from the field and 36.9% from three, and his time in Los Angeles never fully stabilized after injuries derailed his rhythm.

For the Lakers, this deal checks multiple boxes at once. They add one of the league’s most efficient shooters while also protecting their long-term flexibility. Kennard is on an expiring $11 million contract, slightly cheaper than Vincent’s $11.5 million deal, which means the Lakers successfully upgraded shooting without taking on salary beyond this season. That has been a clear priority for the front office, and this trade stays fully aligned with it.

This deal may not dominate headlines, but for a team desperate for spacing, this is a move that could quietly matter.