Lakers Acquire Luke Kennard For Gabe Vincent And A 2032 Second-Round Pick

Lakers’ trade deadline plan centers on clarity, not chasing a splash.

Vishwesha Kumar
2 Min Read
Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (4) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum.
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made a clean, targeted move ahead of the deadline, acquiring Luke Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Luke Kennard

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Gabe Vincent, 2023 second-round pick

For the Lakers, this is a straightforward basketball fit. They add one of the league’s most reliable shooters to a roster that has badly needed spacing. Kennard is averaging 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting an elite 52.8% from the field and 49.7% from three-point range, the best three-point percentage in the NBA this season. He attempts 3.2 threes per game, making 1.6 of them, and his efficiency immediately addresses a glaring weakness for Los Angeles.

The Lakers rank 23rd in the league in three-point attempts and makes per game, a major issue for a team built around Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.

Kennard’s presence forces defenses to stay honest, opens driving lanes, and gives the Lakers a dependable off-ball option who doesn’t need volume to be effective.

From Atlanta’s perspective, the move is more about flexibility than on-court impact. Gabe Vincent is averaging 4.8 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 34.9% from the field and 36.9% from three, and his time in Los Angeles never fully stabilized after injuries derailed his rhythm.

For the Lakers, this deal checks multiple boxes at once. They add one of the league’s most efficient shooters while also protecting their long-term flexibility. Kennard is on an expiring $11 million contract, slightly cheaper than Vincent’s $11.5 million deal, which means the Lakers successfully upgraded shooting without taking on salary beyond this season. That has been a clear priority for the front office, and this trade stays fully aligned with it.

This deal may not dominate headlines, but for a team desperate for spacing, this is a move that could quietly matter.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Dec 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Trade Grades: Lakers Land Luke Kennard For Gabe Vincent And A Second-Round Pick
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like