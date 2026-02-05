NBA Insider Shares Lakers’ Two Objectives For The Final Hours Of The 2026 Trade Deadline

Lakers’ trade deadline plan centers on clarity, not chasing a splash.

Vishwesha Kumar
6 Min Read
Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka speaks before introducing Luka Doncic at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka speaks before introducing Luka Doncic at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As the final hours of the 2026 trade deadline approach, the Los Angeles Lakers are operating under clear internal priorities rather than chasing noise. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the front office has narrowed its focus to two specific objectives that will determine whether this deadline is viewed as productive or another missed opportunity.

Speaking on his podcast, Buha outlined a straightforward framework. The Lakers are not trying to solve every flaw on the roster in one frantic move. Instead, they are prioritizing clarity and sequencing around their new core.

“I believe there should be two objectives for the Lakers at the 2026 trade deadline. Objective number one is acquiring a long term starter next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, likely a frontcourt starter, be it a center or a 3 and D wing. I think that would be a success of a deadline.”

“The Lakers have a lot of needs. I don’t see a realistic move or even a couple of moves that address all of them, but if they could walk away from this deadline with the center of the future or the 3-and-D wing of the future, I think that would constitute a success.”

“But if they don’t do that, the second thing for me is then you need to upgrade the Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht spots in the rotation. You need to trade at least two, if not all three of those guys. I think at a minimum, the Lakers need to do a small move.”

“And if they just stand pat entirely and don’t do anything, that’s putting so much risk on the 2026 offseason and nailing that, as I’ve talked about, where if you don’t nail that, it’s a failure. And it is a disaster start to the Luka tenure.”

The first and most important objective is landing a long-term starter next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Ideally, that player comes in the frontcourt. Buha specifically pointed to two archetypes the Lakers value most: a center of the future like Jarrett Allen or a legitimate three-and-D wing like Trey Murphy III or Herb Jones, who can start for years, not just survive a playoff series.

The Lakers are fully aware they have multiple needs, but Buha stressed that walking away from the deadline with one foundational piece would constitute success, even if other holes remain.

If that first goal proves unattainable, Buha believes the Lakers must still act. Standing completely pat is not an option. That brings the second objective into focus: upgrading the back end of the rotation. Buha specifically mentioned the need to move on from at least two, if not all three, of Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, and Dalton Knecht.

The danger, as Buha framed it, comes if the Lakers do nothing. In that scenario, the organization would be placing enormous pressure on the 2026 offseason to deliver multiple high-impact results. If that summer fails to produce either a star or meaningful upgrades, Buha described it plainly as a disastrous start to the Luka era from a roster-building standpoint.

Buha also clarified that he is not advocating for reckless aggression. The Lakers have already sat out too many recent trade cycles, but that does not mean they should sacrifice long-term flexibility for a cosmetic win. He believes the team should be willing to put its lone available first-round pick on the table, especially if it brings back a younger starter or rotation player on a reasonable contract.

What he remains skeptical of is the idea that the Lakers can completely rebuild a contender in one offseason without laying some groundwork now.

The Lakers have already missed out on two of their targets in De’Andre Hunter and Keon Ellis, but they do have a few options like DeMar DeRozan, Nicolas Claxton, or Michael Porter Jr.

The Lakers could also explore an alternative route by trading Deandre Ayton and Dalton Knecht to acquire Celtics big man Neemias Queta and sharpshooter Sam Hauser, or by targeting Daniel Gafford in a potential deal with the Mavericks.

Ultimately, these two objectives reflect a broader philosophy. The Lakers are not searching for a headline. They are trying to align the roster timeline with Doncic while avoiding another year of paralysis. Whether through a foundational starter or incremental rotation upgrades, the message internally is clear: inactivity is the one outcome they cannot afford.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Tyronn Lue Ty Lue Reveals Clippers’ New Identity Following James Harden Trade: “Only One Guy Should Be Holding The Ball”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like