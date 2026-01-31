5 Unexpected Trade Deals For The Lakers That Could Surprise Everyone

The Lakers are sitting at 29-18, first in the Pacific, and hovering around the 5-seed territory out West, with Luka Doncic straight-up torching the league with 33.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists on 47.7% from the field. When he’s cooking like this, you don’t play it safe. And LeBron James is still giving you 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists a night.

The Lakers’ season line sounds comfy until you remember the trade deadline is basically right here: February 5, 2026. And with the league this bunched up, one “random” move can flip you from “nice season” to “oh wait… that’s a real playoff problem.”

That’s why this list exists. Everyone’s going to yell the same three names: Herb Jones, Andrew Wiggins, or Keon Ellis. I’m more interested in the stuff that hits you out of nowhere, the deals that make fans do the double-take first, then start talking themselves into it five minutes later. And yeah, I’m planting my flag now: if the Lakers want to actually scare anybody in April, they can’t leave Luka’s MVP-level season hanging without trying something bold.

1. Lakers Land Jarrett Allen In Surprise Deal

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Maxi Kleber, Deandre Ayton, Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick

This is the “consolidation swing” the Lakers never seem to make until it’s too late, take three useful-but-messy pieces, turn them into one clean, playoff-proof starter, and let Luka and LeBron do the rest.

Jarrett Allen is one of the safest bigs in the league to bet on because his value doesn’t change in the postseason. He runs the floor, screens like a truck, finishes everything, and actually protects the rim without needing a perfect scheme.

The numbers tell you why the Lakers would chase him. Allen is at 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists while shooting 59.2% from the field this season. That’s basically “automatic” offense off gravity, and it’s exactly what a Luka-led attack wants, a center defenses can’t ignore, but who also doesn’t steal touches from the stars.

Contract-wise, Allen makes $20.0 million in 2025-26. The Lakers can get there by stacking mid-tier money, and the 2031 first is the bribe that makes the Cavaliers pause instead of instantly hanging up.

From the Cavaliers’ side, the pitch is flexibility and optionality. If they don’t love their current roster balance as the 5th seed in the East, this deal turns one player into multiple rotation bets plus a future first.

Dalton Knecht is a controllable flyer, Maxi Kleber and Deandre Ayton are movable, and that pick is the real “surprise” piece that lets the Cavaliers keep a long view even while trying to win now.

The risk for the Lakers is obvious, too: you’re paying real assets for a non-star. But if you’re building around Luka’s creation, Allen is the kind of boring-good upgrade that wins series.

2. Lakers Find The Perfect Third Creator In A Sneaky Deal

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick

This is the one that feels unrealistic until you actually think about how the Lakers lose playoff games. It’s not because Luka and LeBron can’t score, it’s because the next layer of creation gets shaky, and the perimeter defense starts leaking when the matchup gets fast.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker fixes both problems in one move, and that’s why it qualifies as a “surprise” swing. With the Hawks already shipping out Trae Young this season, they could be more than welcome to a deal that gives them future assets. It’s not glamorous, it’s just the type of add that changes the texture of a series.

Alexander-Walker is putting up 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and hitting 38.3% from three this season. That’s not “bench spark,” that’s a legitimate third-creator profile, the exact kind of guy who punishes teams for loading up on Luka. Some nights, he’s your second scorer, other nights, he’s just the pressure valve who keeps the offense from stalling.

Money-wise, he’s at $15.1 million and is signed for three extra years. Jarred Vanderbilt is the matching backbone, and the 2031 first is what turns this into a real conversation after not gaining any picks in the Young trade.

For the Hawks, the sell is simple: cash out at peak value. They get a defensive forward they can plug into lineups immediately, a young shooter on a cheap timeline, and a future first that still matters even if the Lakers stay good. That’s a clean “retool” package without committing to a full teardown.

For the Lakers, it’s a ruthless fit move. Luka plus a legit two-way guard with real scoring juice is how you stop being “dangerous” and start being a problem.

3. Lakers Lakers Bring Back Their Best Playoff Role Player

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, 2031 first-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

This is the reunion nobody expects because it’s not built around hype, it’s built around playoff habits. The Lakers know exactly what Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is. He runs forever, takes the hard assignment, doesn’t get rattled, and he makes the simple plays that keep stars happy. If you’re serious about winning in May, you collect guys like this.

KCP is averaging 8.1 points and 2.9 assists this season, but the bigger story is the role and the shot profile. He’s hitting 32.5% from three and 40.6% overall, which isn’t pretty, but that’s also why he’s gettable in a “surprise” deal instead of costing a king’s ransom. If the Lakers believe their ecosystem will lift his efficiency, this is the buy-low angle.

On the books, Caldwell-Pope is at $21,.6 million, and the Grizzlies would be more than open to acquiring expiring contracts to clear the books. Vincent and Kleber get you into the right neighborhood salary-wise ($11.0 million each), and the picks are what push the Grizzlies to listen.

For them, this is about flexibility and asset conversion with the Morant trade rumors. If they’re reshaping around their young core and want to keep future options open, like reported by ESPN, grabbing a first and a second while turning one veteran into multiple movable pieces is a real front-office play.

For the Lakers, it’s simple: you’re buying a playoff-caliber perimeter defender who already knows the pressure cooker. That matters more than a random “bigger name” that can’t guard.

4. Lakers Go All-In On Defense With A Specialist

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Matisse Thybulle

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Maxi Kleber, Adou Thiero, 2032 second-round pick

This is the chaos trade. Not because it’s loud, but because Matisse Thybulle changes possessions. He’s the guy who turns a normal entry pass into a steal, a normal dribble handoff into panic, and a normal third quarter into a run. On a team with Luka and LeBron, you don’t need Thybulle to score, you need him to make life miserable for the other team’s best guard for 18 minutes.

Yes, the stat line is tiny because he’s only played a handful of games, but it screams the archetype: 2.5 steals per game, 60.0% from the field, and 66.7% from three in 2025-26. That’s not “sustainable shooting,” obviously, but it tells you he’s at least taking the right shots and living off the chaos he creates.

Thybulle is making $11.5 million this season, same as Kleber, so it makes the money work cleanly, and Adou Thiero is the young flyer to entice the Blazers, while the second is the little sweetener that keeps them from feeling like they gave away a defensive weapon for free.

For the Trail Blazers, this is a practical move. When prioritizing development and flexibility, moving a specialist for a pick and a young prospect is exactly what rebuilding teams do.

For the Lakers, it’s the kind of sneaky deadline add that wins one playoff game by itself. A couple steals, a couple deflections, one momentum swing, and suddenly the whole series feels different.

5. Lakers Bet Big On A Rising Wing Out West

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Peyton Watson

Denver Nuggets Receive: Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero, 2031 1st-round pick, 2032 2nd-round pick

This is the “steal a young wing before he becomes untouchable” move. Peyton Watson is the kind of player contenders quietly hoard because he’s long, bouncy, defends multiple spots, and he’s starting to score enough that you can’t hide him on offense.

If the Lakers want a real two-way forward who can grow with Luka, this is the type of bet that actually makes sense, mainly because he is entering restricted free agency this summer, and the Nuggets may not be able to keep him.

Watson is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists while shooting 41.6% from three this season. That’s the jump. Not “nice role guy,” but “this dude is becoming a real piece.” And it’s exactly why it would surprise people if the Nuggets even entertained it.

Here’s the hook: his contract is tiny. Watson makes $4.3 million, and at this rate, he’ll have a substantial offer in the offseason. That’s why the price in this framework is picks and young bodies, not salary gymnastics. The Nuggets don’t do it for money; they do it if they believe they’re better off turning him into future assets and a controllable shooter, basically keeping the pipeline stocked while still trying to win now.

For the Lakers, this is a ceiling play. Watson gives them length on the wing, more athleticism in the rotation, and a defender who can actually survive when teams hunt matchups.

It’s expensive, but it’s the kind of “unexpected” deal that ages well if Watson keeps trending up.