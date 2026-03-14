Lakers Player Ratings: Epic OT Matchup Leads To Clutch Game-Winner By Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers survived one of their most intense games of the season, edging the Denver Nuggets 127-125 in an overtime battle that felt like a playoff preview. Both teams traded big runs throughout the night, and the game ultimately came down to the final possession in overtime.

That’s when Luka Doncic delivered. After carrying the offensive load for much of the night, the Lakers’ star guard sealed the win with a clutch game-winner, capping off another huge performance. Austin Reaves also played a massive role with 32 points, while Marcus Smart turned in one of his best two-way games of the season.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 11 REB, 13 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 6 TOV, 10-26 FG, 4-14 3PT, 6-9 FT, 43 MIN

Doncic logged 43 minutes in this overtime battle and finished with a triple-double, putting up 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists. His shooting wasn’t particularly efficient, 10-26 from the field and 4-14 from three, but he kept attacking and creating offense all night.

He also made an impact defensively with three blocks, which is not something you see every night from him. Most importantly, he delivered the biggest shot of the game in overtime, knocking down the clutch game-winner that sent the Lakers home with the win.

Austin Reaves: A

Game Stats: 32 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 3 TOV, 12-21 FG, 3-8 3PT, 5-6 FT, 46 MIN

Reaves played a game-high 46 minutes and was incredible offensively. He scored 32 points on 12-21 shooting and consistently attacked Denver’s defense whenever the Lakers needed a bucket.

He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished six assists, continuing to show how comfortable he’s become handling the ball in big moments. With Luka drawing so much attention, Reaves kept finding space and making the Nuggets pay.

Marcus Smart: A-

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 5 STL, 1 BLK, 8-15 FG, 5-12 3PT, 35 MIN

Smart had one of his best performances of the season. In 35 minutes he scored 21 points and knocked down five threes, giving the Lakers an important scoring boost from the perimeter.

Defensively, he was everywhere. Smart finished with five steals and a block, repeatedly disrupting Denver’s offense and creating transition opportunities.

LeBron James: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 5 TOV, 7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-3 FT, 40 MIN

LeBron James played 40 minutes and put together a balanced stat line with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He shot efficiently at 7-13 from the field while helping run the offense alongside Doncic.

The one downside was turnovers, as he finished with five. Still, he made several key defensive plays with two steals and helped stabilize the Lakers during important stretches of the game.

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 4-6 FG, 1-4 FT, 27 MIN

Ayton played 27 minutes and was solid around the basket. He finished with nine points and nine rebounds while shooting 4-6 from the field.

Four of those rebounds came on the offensive glass, helping the Lakers generate second chances. While he didn’t have a huge scoring night, his rebounding and interior presence were important.

Rui Hachimura: C+

6 PTS, 4 REB, 3-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 25 MIN

Hachimura logged 25 minutes and scored six points on 3-6 shooting. Most of his looks came from inside the arc, as he missed all three of his three-point attempts.

He added four rebounds but otherwise had a fairly quiet game compared to some of the other starters.

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 3-4 FT, 21 MIN

Hayes gave the Lakers decent minutes off the bench. In 21 minutes he scored five points and grabbed four rebounds while adding a steal defensively.

Most of his scoring came at the free throw line, where he knocked down three of four attempts.

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2-2 FG, 12 MIN

In his limited time, LaRavia was able to do everything he could to the best of his ability. He went 2-2 on shooting.

Luke Kennard: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 16 MIN

In his 16 minutes, Kennard scored three points, hitting 1 of 2 three-point shots.

Although he played well, he was limited to a single rebound and two assists.

Kennard just didn’t have many opportunities to get shots up.