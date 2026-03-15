Max Kellerman Names His Top 5 NBA Duos Of All Time

Sports analyst Max Kellerman recently shared his ranking of the greatest NBA duos ever on the Game Over podcast. His list leaned heavily on championship success, long-term dominance, and the individual greatness of the players involved. The five pairings he chose represent different eras of basketball, yet each combination shaped the league in a lasting way.

– Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

– Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant

– Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

– Larry Bird and Kevin McHale

– Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry

At the top of Kellerman’s list sits Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls. Their partnership defined the 1990s. Together, they won six NBA championships between 1991 and 1998 while completing two separate three-peats. Jordan collected six Finals MVP awards during those runs and earned five regular-season MVPs in his career. Pippen served as the elite two-way partner who made the dynasty work, earning seven All-NBA selections and ten All-Defensive Team selections.

Second on Kellerman’s list is the legendary duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair powered one of the most dominant stretches in modern basketball. From 2000 through 2002, the Lakers won three straight championships. Shaq captured Finals MVP in each of those runs while Bryant emerged as one of the most explosive guards in league history. During their time together, both players earned four All-NBA selections and combined to produce some of the most unstoppable offensive basketball the league had seen.

Kellerman’s third spot went to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Showtime era Lakers. Their partnership produced five championships in the 1980s. Magic won three regular-season MVP awards during that time while Kareem added one more to a historic career that already included six MVP trophies. Their fast-paced style changed how offense could be played in the NBA and helped turn the Lakers into the league’s most entertaining team of that decade.

Fourth on the list came Larry Bird and Kevin McHale from the Boston Celtics. Bird served as the centerpiece of Boston’s offense while McHale became one of the most skilled low-post scorers in league history. Together, they won three championships in the 1980s and appeared in five NBA Finals. Bird captured three straight MVP awards from 1984 through 1986, while McHale had seven All-Star selections and became a key anchor for Boston’s championship teams.

Rounding out Kellerman’s top five are Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Their partnership produced two championships in 2017 and 2018 during one of the most dominant offensive stretches in league history. Durant won Finals MVP in both of those title runs while Curry, already a two-time league MVP, continued redefining perimeter scoring and shooting range.

Each duo dominated its era in a different way. Some relied on overwhelming scoring. Others combined elite playmaking and defense. What connects them all is simple. Championships, individual awards, and the ability to shape the direction of the league while they played together.