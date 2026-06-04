Doc Rivers Claims Current NBA Players Practice Flopping

Doc Rivers believes NBA players are not taught to flop, but many are definitely practicing it.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Flopping has become one of the most debated topics in modern basketball, and former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers believes it is no longer something players accidentally do during games. According to Rivers, many NBA players actively work on it.

Speaking on Bill Simmons’ podcast, Rivers addressed the growing conversation around flopping and pointed to comments recently made by San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle when asked about Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Well, everyone flops around now. It’s just so funny. I think it was Castle. They asked him, and they were trying to get him to say something about Shai. He looked at the guy and said, ‘Everyone flops.’ That’s just the game now. It’s not taught. Players work on it, but it’s not really taught. Players just work on it. I thought Brunson flopped and took charges every bit as much as Wemby did. But that’s just part of the game.”

Rivers’ comments highlight a growing reality around today’s NBA. While coaches may not explicitly teach players how to exaggerate contact, many around the league believe players have learned how valuable drawing fouls can be in high-pressure situations.

Few players have found themselves at the center of that conversation more than Gilgeous-Alexander.

The two-time MVP has frequently faced criticism from fans and media members who believe he benefits from foul calls. Patrick Bet-David recently blamed LeBron James for helping normalize some of the foul-drawing tactics seen around the league today. Meanwhile, veteran journalist Michael Wilbon even warned that young basketball players could start copying flopping habits if Gilgeous-Alexander continues winning championships.

The criticism has become so widespread that Underdog Fantasy recently created a board game poking fun at flopping allegations involving Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder superstar reportedly responded by issuing a cease-and-desist letter.

Not everyone agrees with the criticism, though. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton recently defended Gilgeous-Alexander, calling many of the flopping accusations overblown. Ironically, Haliburton has also acknowledged that selling contact has become a major part of modern basketball, previously stating that foul-drawing techniques have become almost fundamental to how players are developed today.

Others have been much harsher. Eddie Johnson accused the Thunder of taking flopping to another level and even joked that Oklahoma City must have hired an acting coach. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has also publicly criticized players for foul baiting in the past, particularly when discussing Joel Embiid.

What makes Rivers’ comments noteworthy is that he did not single out one player. Instead, he suggested that flopping has become universal across the league.

His example from the NBA Finals reflected that viewpoint. Rivers specifically mentioned Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama, arguing both players were using similar tactics to gain advantages during games.

While flopping remains controversial among NBA fans, the practice is hardly unique to basketball. Nearly every major sport deals with some version of it.

The NFL has its fair share of players exaggerating contact in hopes of drawing penalties from officials. Soccer has dealt with the issue for decades, where the act is commonly known as ‘diving.’ Players who are judged to have simulated contact can receive yellow cards for unsporting behavior, and governing bodies have repeatedly tried to crack down on it.

The difference is that basketball places players in constant one-on-one situations where drawing contact can directly lead to free throws and foul trouble. As long as those advantages exist, players will continue looking for ways to sell contact. Whether fans like it or not, Doc Rivers believes flopping has become another skill many players actively work on, much like footwork, shooting, or ball handling.

That does not mean coaches are running flopping drills in practice. But according to Rivers, players understand the value of gaining every possible edge, and many have clearly spent time learning how to do it effectively.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Shaquille O’Neal Criticizes Victor Wembanyama For Shooting 6-For-21 And Attempting 10 Threes
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