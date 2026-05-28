Michael Wilbon Warns Kids Will Learn Flopping If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins Another Title

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues dominating the NBA on the court. But according to longtime analyst Michael Wilbon, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar may also be creating a dangerous trend for the next generation of basketball players.

Speaking on Get Up, Wilbon warned that Shai’s success, combined with his controversial foul-drawing style could completely change how young kids approach the game.

“Winning covers all this stuff. Winning is the deodorant that covers all stink. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes back-to-back and enters next season as a two-time champion and two-time MVP, guess what? There will be kids on the playground learning how to flop.”

Honestly, a lot of NBA fans already feel that shift happening.

Shai has become one of the most unstoppable offensive players in basketball. He led the league with another MVP season while helping the Oklahoma City Thunder chase back-to-back championships. But his ability to constantly generate free throws and manipulate defenders has also created massive controversy around the league.

During the regular season, Shai averaged 9.0 free throw attempts per game, which ranked fourth in the NBA. He converted 7.9 of those attempts per game.

In the playoffs, those numbers have climbed even higher. Shai is averaging 10.3 free throw attempts per game during the postseason, ranking second among all playoff players, while his 9.2 made free throws per game lead the entire playoffs.

And many of those whistles have become heavily debated online.

Throughout the Thunder’s playoff run, opposing fans, analysts, and even players have openly complained about some of the calls Shai receives. In Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, there were multiple possessions where Shai fell dramatically after jump shots despite minimal contact or no contact at all.

The backlash has already become so loud that Shai reportedly issued a cease and desist letter to Underdog after a viral board game mocked his flopping and foul-baiting style. There was also major outrage earlier in the playoffs after Shai and the officials came under fire for a controversial foul called against De’Aaron Fox during the Western Conference Finals.

That frustration only grew after viral playoff numbers showed how often Shai falls compared to other stars around the NBA.

According to the numbers, Shai fell on 17.4% of all his playoff shot attempts, the highest rate among major NBA stars by a wide margin. On fouled shot attempts specifically, he fell over 51% of the time.

To Thunder fans, none of this matters. From their perspective, Shai’s footwork, pace, balance, and ability to manipulate defenders are simply elite offensive skills. They believe defenders cannot stay in front of him consistently, which naturally creates fouls and contact situations.

But critics believe the NBA is rewarding exaggeration too often. And that is exactly what Wilbon was warning about.

Kids watching the NBA see what wins championships. They copy the moves of the league’s biggest stars. When younger players watch someone win MVPs, dominate playoff games, and possibly win back-to-back titles while constantly drawing controversial fouls, many will naturally try to imitate those habits.

That includes flopping. Whether fans love or hate Shai’s style, one thing is undeniable.

If the Thunder win another championship and Shai secures another MVP, his influence on basketball culture will become massive. And according to Michael Wilbon, that influence may extend far beyond Oklahoma City and into playgrounds all over the world.