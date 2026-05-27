NBA Mock Trade Sends Jalen Williams To Nets, Michael Porter Jr. And Draft Picks To Thunder

The OKC Thunder are one win away from the 2026 NBA Finals, but the front office can’t do anything at this moment to help them, as it’s all on the players and coaching staff to ensure they retain their NBA Championship. The front office will already be analyzing what they can do to improve the team for next season, regardless of the result of this season’s run.

Thunder forward Jalen Williams has averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 33 games over an injury-riddled 2025-26 season and has only played one Playoff game. The former All-NBA forward is dealing with a hamstring injury, with his return status unlikely with just a few weeks of basketball left if the Thunder make the NBA Finals.

OKC is the favorite to win the title anyway, with Williams’ absence not changing anyone’s mind about their status as the best team in the NBA. If the franchise proves they can win a title without their All-NBA forward, they could consider trading him away for additional future assets and a lower-usage offensive player who can fit into the Thunder’s system.

The answer for that could be on the Brooklyn Nets, as ESPN has suggested a bold trade idea where the Nets receive Williams after sending OKC three future first-round picks and Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Michael Porter Jr. 2027 First-Round Pick (OKC/HOU swap), 2029 First-Round Pick (OKC), 2031 First-Round Pick (OKC)

The Nets Land A Potential Franchise Player

The Nets have been carefully acquiring future draft assets over recent seasons to keep their options open for a potential blockbuster move. Acquiring Williams ($41,250,000) might be that, as this trade allows them to get a proven two-way NBA forward who has played across all four frontcourt positions over his career as an incredibly versatile and efficient forward.

Williams is just 25 years old and could thrive if allowed to be a No. 1 option instead of playing within the Thunder’s championship-winning offensive system as a secondary or tertiary player. Williams might be the perfect forward for the modern NBA, as he’s capable of filling all holes a team could have on offense or defense. He can defend guards and forwards, and has proven he’s a competent three-level scorer at the highest level.

Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.7 blocks in the 2024-25 championship-winning season for the Thunder, with this trade assuming he returns next season and plays at this caliber.

Instead of constantly playing the draft game, the Nets bank on Williams being the piece they can build their team around. He could even be a strong addition alongside another star or superstar for the franchise if they’re looking to revamp their roster. The three first-round picks could be a high price to pay, but they’re far enough in the future for the Nets to be in the middle of a potential championship window, given that acquiring Williams is part of a plan to help the franchise return to winning ways.

The Thunder Continue Adding Assets To Extend Their Championship Window

This is an interesting mock trade for the Thunder. If they win the 2026 NBA title without Williams contributing, this move makes sense. They remain contenders and acquire three additional first-round picks for another former NBA Champion forward who is a lower-maintenance offensive player than Williams.

Michael Porter Jr. ($40,806,150) is a pure scorer and won a championship with the Denver Nuggets, so he could play a role within OKC’s offense to help them be a dynasty.

Porter Jr. averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists last season with the Nets, shining on a tanking team. His skill-set as one of the best pure scorers in the NBA was on full display alst season, with Porter Jr. already spending multiple years as a third option who could average over 20 points a game. While he can’t make the same defensive impact as Williams, Porter Jr. would make OKC’s offense virtually unstoppable by adding his sweet-scoring 6’10” skill-set to their roster of aggressive defenders.

The Thunder would gladly take the three first-round picks to add to their future stash, giving them the flexibility to continue making moves like this in the future. The Thunder’s roster is about to get very expensive after extensions for the likes of Chet Holmgren kick in after Porter Jr.’s contract expires, so this would allow OKC to simplify its future cap situation as well.

Would Either Team Accept This Deal?

It’s hard to realistically believe the rationale from either team behind this trade. When the Nets have enough assets to potentially make a move for more prominent superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, why would they pay such a price for Williams? The Nets, in terms of their rebuild timeline, should want to move off Porter Jr. for potentially more future assets, not a former All-NBA forward coming off an injury year. It’s hard to believe the Nets suddenly built a win-now mentality and decided their first move to becoming a contender is sending their most valuable asset and three first-round picks for Jalen Williams.

They don’t have the infrastructure to instantly become a contender, even with the talent of someone like Williams. If this were a move they wanted to make after consolidating their surplus roster pieces into other win-now players, it would make sense. But to add Williams in a swap for MPJ and three future picks onto their existing roster just seems like a poorly thought-out decision. Williams might have a high ceiling, but it’s not high enough for the Nets to abandon their rebuild to contend with him as their featured star.

The Thunder might see reason to move off Williams before their roster gets too expensive, but a deal for Porter Jr. would be unlikely. He wouldn’t be able to replicate Williams’ impact on the team’s defense and playmaking as a secondary option, which is crucial for the Thunder since this postseason run has proven they have plenty of scorers on their roster to rely on.

It’d be more believable if the Thunder were to add Porter Jr. as an option alongside Williams instead of swapping for each other. Williams has the defensive skills to replicate Lu Dort’s current role in the starting five, while Porter Jr. would make them an unquestionably more potent team alongside Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Holmgren.

It’s an interesting thought experiment, but one that is too unlikely to become reality from either franchise’s perspective.