Austin Reaves’ Brother Slams Lonzo Ball For Throwing Shade At Potential $240 Million Contract Extension

Austin Reaves' brother claps back at Lonzo Ball for saying the Lakers' guard does not deserve a $240 million contract extension.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Austin Reaves is yet to opt into his $14.9 million player option for next season as he is expected to be in the middle of negotiations with the Lakers’ front office for a potential $240 million contract extension in the summer.

Amid the uncertainty around Austin Reaves and LeBron James’ future, Lonzo Ball, the former Lakers player refuted that the 27-year-old Lakers guard deserved a max contract worth that much money.

“Nah, I’m not doing that,” said Lonzo on the ‘Ball in the Family’ podcast. “If he’s on my team, he’s gonna be my fourth. I got $150 million for him, and he’s taking that s—. Plays no [defense]. I keep him, but not for [$240]… I would trade him for Peyton Watson. If we got Luka, I’m cool on offense, honestly.”

Austin Reaves’ brother, Spencer Reaves, saw these comments on social media and clapped back at the free agent guard, who last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“They need to stop selling mics at Best Buy,” wrote Reaves’ elder brother, Spencer, on X. He clearly felt that not everyone deserves to have a platform and a say on important matters, especially those that could change someone else’s life forever.

The difference between a $240 million contract and a $150 million contract is not just $90 million, but also an indicator of the faith that the front office has in the emerging star.

During the regular season, Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 49.0% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc in just 51 games played. In the postseason, Reaves’ numbers fell to 20.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds while going 40.7% from the field and 25.7% from behind the three-point line.

The 27-year-old star’s season was plagued with injuries and he even missed a significant period in the playoffs and clearly did not seem 100% healthy in the postseason.

Therefore, a true indicator of how well his season was needs to exclude the postseason this year, as he was recovering from a lingering oblique strain. However, the struggles in the playoffs do reduce his leverage in the negotiations.

But considering that Luka Doncic has reportedly asked the front office to keep Austin Reaves untouchable in trade negotiations, Rob Pelinka will likely do everything he can to retain Austin Reaves for the long run.

Both sides have repeatedly expressed their interest in coming to a long-term agreement. Moreover, if Reaves decides to explore free agency, he could be looking at offers valued significantly less than what the Lakers can offer him.

Hence, all signs indicate that the Lakers will likely extend Reaves but it will be interesting to see the figure of the contract extension to determine how much their front office truly values him.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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