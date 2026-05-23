Austin Reaves Wants To “Run It Back” With LeBron James, Briefly Speaks On Potential Contract Extension

Austin Reaves admits he wants to "run it back" on the Lakers with LeBron James as his body language suggest he will sign a contract extension soon.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Austin Reaves Wants To "Run It Back" With LeBron James, Briefly Speaks On Potential Contract Extension
Credits: Imagn Images

The Lakers’ offseason plans might include vacationing, but that won’t be long for Austin Reaves, who has already hit the ground running by scheduling basketball camps for the youth in Arkansas. Amid the uncertainty over his future with the Lakers, Austin Reaves was spotted at the airport, where a fan asked him questions about him and LeBron James.

TMZ Sports acquired the footage and released it on social media, where Austin Reaves’ body language and words suggest he is fully inclined towards extending with the Lakers and wants them to sign the 41-year-old LeBron James as well.

“Yes,” said Reaves when the fan asked him if the Lakers want LeBron James back next year. “That’s the GOAT.”

The fan then reminded him how sad it was to see the Lakers’ playoff run without Luka Doncic and asked him if he wants to have another shot with the Lakers’ big three next season.

“Run it back,” Reaves responded. He was subsequently asked if he feels the Lakers should make roster changes in the offseason.

“I don’t get into all that. I’ve got to sign first,” the 27-year-old said as he agreed the Lakers need him back next season. Reaves is now headed to join his brother and host a basketball camp in three weeks instead of going to Cancun for vacation.

 

While LeBron James is already an unrestricted free agent, Austin Reaves has yet to pick up his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season. The absolute deadline for him to decide on that player option is June 29. If the Lakers and Reaves do not come to terms on a potential extension before that time, and he does not exercise his player option, then even Reaves would become an unrestricted free agent.

All signs are that Reaves will exercise the player option if the negotiations don’t yield fruit in time, as he has repeatedly suggested that he wants to retire in the purple and gold uniform.

Moreover, he would potentially be leaving $62 million on the table if he joins any other team than the Lakers. The Lakers could offer him a five-year, $240 million extension, while any other team can offer a four-year, $178 million contract at the most.

But whether or not LeBron James will “run it back” with him and the Lakers is still uncertain. The 41-year-old is mulling a potential retirement, but sources have suggested that LeBron James will play at least one more year in the NBA.

James has also teased that he likes the idea of a homecoming season with the Cavaliers, which has further fueled rumors. And teams like the Warriors are also in the mix for a potential landing destination for James.

Therefore, while all signs indicate that Reaves will return to the Lakers for at least one more season, LeBron James’ future is still up in the air.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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