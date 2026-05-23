Austin Reaves Wants To “Run It Back” With LeBron James, Briefly Speaks On Potential Contract Extension

The Lakers’ offseason plans might include vacationing, but that won’t be long for Austin Reaves, who has already hit the ground running by scheduling basketball camps for the youth in Arkansas. Amid the uncertainty over his future with the Lakers, Austin Reaves was spotted at the airport, where a fan asked him questions about him and LeBron James.

TMZ Sports acquired the footage and released it on social media, where Austin Reaves’ body language and words suggest he is fully inclined towards extending with the Lakers and wants them to sign the 41-year-old LeBron James as well.

“Yes,” said Reaves when the fan asked him if the Lakers want LeBron James back next year. “That’s the GOAT.”

The fan then reminded him how sad it was to see the Lakers’ playoff run without Luka Doncic and asked him if he wants to have another shot with the Lakers’ big three next season.

“Run it back,” Reaves responded. He was subsequently asked if he feels the Lakers should make roster changes in the offseason.

“I don’t get into all that. I’ve got to sign first,” the 27-year-old said as he agreed the Lakers need him back next season. Reaves is now headed to join his brother and host a basketball camp in three weeks instead of going to Cancun for vacation.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: It sure sounds like Austin Reaves wants to be a Los Angeles Laker next season … but not only that — he tells TMZ Sports he’d love to “run it back” with LeBron James, too!! pic.twitter.com/yXkXmXQGHc — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 23, 2026

While LeBron James is already an unrestricted free agent, Austin Reaves has yet to pick up his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season. The absolute deadline for him to decide on that player option is June 29. If the Lakers and Reaves do not come to terms on a potential extension before that time, and he does not exercise his player option, then even Reaves would become an unrestricted free agent.

All signs are that Reaves will exercise the player option if the negotiations don’t yield fruit in time, as he has repeatedly suggested that he wants to retire in the purple and gold uniform.

Moreover, he would potentially be leaving $62 million on the table if he joins any other team than the Lakers. The Lakers could offer him a five-year, $240 million extension, while any other team can offer a four-year, $178 million contract at the most.

But whether or not LeBron James will “run it back” with him and the Lakers is still uncertain. The 41-year-old is mulling a potential retirement, but sources have suggested that LeBron James will play at least one more year in the NBA.

James has also teased that he likes the idea of a homecoming season with the Cavaliers, which has further fueled rumors. And teams like the Warriors are also in the mix for a potential landing destination for James.

Therefore, while all signs indicate that Reaves will return to the Lakers for at least one more season, LeBron James’ future is still up in the air.