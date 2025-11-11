Austin Reaves Could Take Pay Cut To Stay With Lakers For His Entire Career

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to surge near the top of the Western Conference, Austin Reaves is quietly putting together one of the best stories in basketball. Once an undrafted guard making just $925,000 in his rookie season, Reaves has become the Lakers’ second-most important player behind Luka Doncic and possibly their future cornerstone.

Behind the scenes, contract talks are beginning to take shape, and ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that while the Lakers are eager to keep Reaves, he’s not chasing every last dollar.

“Reaves is not obsessed over earning every dollar possible on his next deal. but knows there is a range based on industry standards.”

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the Lakers held a 45-minute virtual meeting with Reaves, head coach JJ Redick, and the front office to offer him the maximum extension they could legally propose under NBA rules, four years, $89 million. It was more a formality than a negotiation. Reaves and his representatives, Aaron Reilly and Colin Berry, knew he would decline, but still appreciated the gesture.

Through the first 11 games of the season, Reaves is averaging 30.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists while shooting 48% from the field and 32.4% from deep. He’s already had a 50-point night, a 40-point performance, and a buzzer-beating game winner, cementing himself as a legitimate All-Star candidate. The Lakers are 8–3 and thriving despite LeBron James’ continued absence, thanks in large part to Reaves’ seamless chemistry with Luka Doncic and Rui Hachimura.

In the team’s win over the Hornets, Reaves shared a funny moment with Doncic that perfectly summed up their dynamic.

That chemistry has been key. Reaves has always been known for his connection with LeBron, who trusted him with the ball in the 2023 playoffs during Reaves’ second NBA season. Now, with LeBron sidelined, Reaves has taken that trust and elevated his game to another level, becoming the Lakers’ de facto leader on the floor. When LeBron returns, his scoring numbers may take a slight dip, but the confidence and playmaking foundation he’s built won’t fade.

Reaves’ current four-year, $54 million contract, signed in 2023, runs through 2026, but he can decline his player option next summer to hit unrestricted free agency. When he does, he’ll be eligible for a five-year, $241 million max deal with the Lakers or four years, $178.5 million elsewhere, per Marks. That would start at $41.5 million per year, roughly 25% of the projected 2026–27 salary cap.

Even with a deal that size, the Lakers would still have nearly $50 million in cap space, giving them flexibility to retain their core around Reaves, Doncic, and Hachimura.

For now, though, Reaves isn’t focused on money. His energy is locked on winning, and with the Lakers sitting fourth in the West, the belief around the locker room is that when LeBron returns, this team could be a serious title threat.

Austin Reaves’ rise from undrafted role player to All-Star-level guard is one of the NBA’s best success stories. And if he keeps up this pace, his next contract will reflect just how far he’s come, whether or not he’s counting every dollar.