Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Toronto Raptors return home to Scotiabank Arena to host the Philadelphia 76ers in what shapes up as one of the tighter matchups in the Eastern Conference this week, with tip-off set at 6:00 PM EST.

The Raptors enter the game fourth in the East at 23–16, coming off a competitive 125–117 loss to the Boston Celtics. That defeat snapped some momentum, but the Raptors have still won six of their last ten games and continue to look far more stable than many expected earlier in the season.

The Sixers sit just behind them in fifth at 21–15, riding a two-game winning streak and having taken six of their last ten overall, most recently a controlled 103–91 win over the Orlando Magic.

Brandon Ingram has been a steady influence for the Raptors, putting up 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. RJ Barrett continues to thrive in his expanded role, averaging 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while attacking mismatches with confidence.

For the 76ers, the offensive engine remains Tyrese Maxey, who has taken another leap as a primary option. Maxey is averaging 30.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists, and his pace has been a problem for nearly every defense he has faced. Joel Embiid is still working his way back to full strength, averaging 23.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while gradually ramping up his minutes.

These two teams have split their two meetings this season. The Raptors earned a 130-120 win on November 8, while the 76ers responded with a 121-112 victory on November 19.

Injury Report

Raptors

RJ Barrett: Out (Left ankle sprain)

Chucky Hepburn: Out (Right knee surgery)

Brandon Ingram: Questionable (Right thumb sprain)

Scottie Barnes: Questionable (Right knee sprain)

76ers

MarJon Beauchamp: Doubtful (G-League)

Johni Broome: Doubtful (G-League)

Justin Edwards: Doubtful (G-League)

Joel Embiid: Questionable (Left knee injury management)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Available (Left knee injury)

How The Raptors Have The Advantage?

The Raptors’ biggest edge in this matchup shows up on the defensive end and in how connected they play. The Toronto Raptors rank sixth in defensive rating and move the ball as well as almost anyone in the league, averaging 29.4 assists per game, fourth overall.

They take care of possessions too, committing just 13.9 turnovers a night, the sixth fewest in the NBA. Add in a strong 12–8 record at home, and the Raptors’ identity is easy to spot. They win with discipline, effort, and structure rather than overwhelming talent.

How The 76ers Have The Advantage?

The Philadelphia 76ers counter with efficiency and pressure. They have been excellent away from home at 11–6 and sit squarely in the middle of the league in both offensive and defensive rating, which reflects how balanced they are.

The Sixers live at the free throw line, ranking fifth in attempts, makes, and percentage, and they also limit mistakes with just 14.0 turnovers per game. In tight games, those extra trips to the line often decide outcomes.

X-Factors

On the Raptors’ side, everything still runs through Scottie Barnes. His 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists show how involved he is in every phase of the game. Barnes’ versatility allows the Raptors to switch defensively, initiate offense from different spots, and maintain physicality throughout the night. When he controls tempo, Toronto usually looks its best.

Immanuel Quickley complements him well, averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Quickley’s speed and shot creation give Toronto a release valve when possessions bog down, and his rim pressure forces defensive rotations.

Off the bench, Sandro Mamukelashvili has emerged as a quiet X factor, contributing 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while stretching the floor and keeping the ball moving.

Both teams have secondary players capable of tilting momentum, and the Sixers group has been especially impactful. VJ Edgecombe has quietly become one of the league’s best rookie stories. His 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists only scratch the surface of his influence. Edgecombe defends multiple positions, pushes the pace in transition, and makes quick, clean decisions with the ball.

Paul George has also settled into a role that suits him. At 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, he no longer has to carry an offense, and that has helped Philadelphia. He picks his spots, spaces the floor, and still brings elite defensive instincts on the wing.

Kelly Oubre Jr. adds chaos in the best way, averaging 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds with constant rim pressure and energy plays that lift the group.

Quentin Grimes has been just as important, putting up 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while defending at the point of attack and knocking down timely shots. His steadiness matters when Maxey rests.

Prediction

In the end, this feels like a test of composure. The Sixers have the free-throw edge and proven shot creators, but the Raptors’ defense, ball movement, and home crowd could tilt the margins. Expect a tight game with several momentum swings.

Prediction: Raptors 118, 76ers 114