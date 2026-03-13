San Antonio Spurs: 3 Best And 3 Worst Playoff Matchups In The Western Conference

The Spurs are no longer just an interesting young team. They are 48-18, second in the Western Conference, and firmly in the real championship conversation. That changes the lens on this season. Early on, the focus was development. Now it is about playoff viability, matchup pressure, and whether this group is ready to survive four rounds against the West’s most physical and experienced teams.

A big reason is how complete the profile has become. The Spurs own a 118.5 offensive rating, which ranks fifth in the league. Their 111.6 defensive rating ranks third. Their +7.0 net rating ranks fourth. That is the kind of balance that usually belongs to serious contenders, not just a rising team ahead of schedule. They can score in the half-court, defend at a high level, and win with size, shot creation, and rim protection.

Victor Wembanyama is still the center of everything. He is averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.0 blocks while shooting 50.6% from the field and 36.0% from three. De’Aaron Fox has given the roster the backcourt force it needed, averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 49.2% shooting from the field and 34.6% from three. Together, they give the Spurs a real playoff foundation: a frontcourt superstar who changes both ends and a lead guard who can bend defenses, create pace, and close possessions late.

That also means the conversation is different now. The Spurs are established enough in the race to the NBA Finals that matchup math matters as much as raw talent. Some playoff opponents would give them clean stylistic advantages. Others would test the weakest parts of the roster right away.

So now the question is simple: in a crowded Western Conference field, which teams are the best playoff matchups for the Spurs, and which ones are the worst?

3 Best Matchups For The Spurs In The Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Lakers

H2H Record: 3-1 Spurs (Lakers 118-116, Spurs 132-119, Spurs 107-91, Spurs 136-108)

This is one of the cleanest playoff matchups on the board for the Spurs because the geometry favors them on both ends. The Lakers are good offensively, but not dominant enough to overpower the Spurs’ size and coverage discipline. They rank eighth in offensive rating at 118.1, but only 21st in defensive rating at 116.9, with a net rating of just +1.2, which is 15th in the league. The Spurs, by contrast, rank fifth in offensive rating at 118.5, third in defensive rating at 111.6, and fourth in net rating at +7.0. That is a big gap in overall two-way quality, and it showed up in the season series, where the Spurs held the Lakers to 111.0 points per game across four meetings while scoring 123.5 themselves.

Tactically, the biggest issue for the Lakers is that they do not have a clean answer for Victor Wembanyama as a spacer and finisher. If Deandre Ayton plays high in pick-and-roll coverage, Wembanyama can slip into space or pop above the break. If Ayton stays back, De’Aaron Fox gets downhill and forces the low man to tag. Once that help comes, the Spurs can spray the ball out and keep the possession alive. The Spurs also move the ball better and take better care of it. They average 27.3 assists per game to the Lakers’ 25.5, they rebound better at 46.3 to 41.0, and they turn it over less at 13.7 to 14.5. Over a series, that means more stable offense and fewer empty possessions.

The other side of it is defensive scheme. The Lakers want Luka Doncic and LeBron James to force two to the ball and then punish the second layer. The Spurs are one of the better teams built to survive that. Wembanyama lets them stay bigger at the point of attack because the back line is protected. They can show help late, recover to shooters, and live with contested pull-ups instead of constant rim pressure. Against a Lakers team that is only middle of the pack from three at 35.9%, that is a bet the Spurs can make. This matchup is dangerous because of star power, but structurally it leans Spurs.

2. Houston Rockets

H2H Record: 3-1 Spurs (Spurs 121-110, Rockets 111-106, Spurs 111-99, Spurs 145-120).

The Spurs won the season series 3-1, and the game flow explains why this is a favorable playoff draw. Across the four meetings, the Spurs averaged 120.8 points, 30.0 assists and just 13.3 turnovers. The Rockets averaged 110.0 points and went 1-3. That is not random shot luck over one night. It points to a real schematic edge for the Spurs’ offense against this defense.

The first reason is possession control. The Rockets are still elite on the glass, with the league’s best offensive rebounding rate at 35.1%. Normally that bends a series because it creates extra possessions and foul pressure. But the Spurs are the one contender built to absorb that. They have the league’s best defensive rebounding rate at 76.8%. So the Rockets’ main pressure point runs directly into the Spurs’ cleanest defensive strength. If the Rockets do not win the second-chance battle, a lot of their physical edge gets cut down.

The second reason is spacing math. The Rockets have a good offense, but not a high-volume one from deep. They own a 117.6 offensive rating, which ranks ninth, and attempt only 30.7 threes per game. They also play slower than the Spurs, with a 95.9 pace compared with 100.2 for the Spurs. That lets Victor Wembanyama stay closer to the paint more often instead of living in constant scramble rotations. Against a team that does not flood the floor with pull-up shooting, his rim protection and recovery length become even more damaging.

Then there is the matchup problem itself. Wembanyama averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in four games against the Rockets this season. The Spurs as a team rank fifth in offense, third in defense and fourth in net rating. The Rockets rank ninth, eighth and sixth in those same categories. That is still a very good team. But it is also a team the Spurs can meet without giving up their preferred structure on either end. In a playoff series, that is a major advantage.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

H2H Record: 4-1 Spurs (Spurs 111-109, Spurs 130-110, Spurs 117-102, Thunder 119-98, Spurs 116-106)

This sounds counterintuitive because the Thunder have the best record in the West and the best defense in the league at a 107.6 defensive rating. But this has been the biggest matchup where the Spurs have consistently bent that structure anyway. Across five meetings, the Spurs are 4-1, averaging 114.4 points, 48.0 rebounds and 24.2 free-throw attempts. The Thunder usually win with defensive pressure, pace control and extra possessions, but against the Spurs, that edge has been blunted by size and foul pressure more than shotmaking variance.

The matchup turns on the frontcourt. Chet Holmgren has averaged just 10.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in four games against the Spurs this season, which is a real drop in influence for a player who is normally central to the Thunder’s spacing and weak-side rim protection. Victor Wembanyama has not even needed monster scoring nights to tilt the series, averaging 18.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in five games, because his value here is more about warping the floor and owning the vertical battle. When the Spurs go big, they force Holmgren into constant body contact, keep him from roaming as a free helper, and create more direct rebounding fights than the Thunder usually have to handle.

The other piece is defensive tradeoff math. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has still produced, averaging 29.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in four games, so this is not about shutting off the first option. It is about making the rest of the machine look more ordinary. The Thunder have shot just 33.0% from three against the Spurs and averaged 109.2 points in the five meetings. That tells the story. The Spurs have been able to live with Shai’s volume, stay big behind the play, and force the Thunder into a more half-court, less explosive version of themselves. Against most teams, that is enough. Against the Spurs, it has not been.

3 Worst Matchups For The Spurs In The Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Clippers

H2H Record: 1-0 Spurs (Spurs 116, Clippers 112)

This is still a bad playoff draw for the Spurs even with that 1-0 edge, because the Clippers have the exact kind of offensive structure that can stress Victor Wembanyama more than most teams in the West. Brook Lopez pulls the opposing center out of the paint, and that changes the floor map right away. If Wembanyama stays home, Lopez can pop into open threes. If Wembanyama follows him, the back line gets thinner and the Clippers can attack the gap with Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin. That is dangerous because the Clippers shoot 36.2% from three, which ranks seventh in the league, and they play slow enough to keep games in the half-court, where matchup hunting matters more than pace.

The bigger issue is shot creation depth. Kawhi has looked like a real playoff closer again, averaging 29.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists over his last 10 games. The Clippers are 7-3 in those games, and they just became the first team in league history to climb back over .500 after being 15 games under earlier in the season. That is not a soft team finding random March wins. That is a dangerous team finding identity late. Garland has averaged 17.9 points and 6.7 assists this season, while Mathurin has given them 18.3 points and 5.6 rebounds and has already settled in as a real scoring wing after the trade with a 38-point explosion already.

That is why the Clippers feel like a potential giant-killer. They have enough perimeter creators to win ugly half-court games, enough size to keep the glass respectable, and enough lineup flexibility to throw different looks at the Spurs for 48 minutes. Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum and Mathurin give them multiple defensive shapes on the wing, while Kawhi is still the one player in this matchup who can completely flatten a game into pure shotmaking. Nobody in the West is lining up to see a healthy version of this group in Round 1, and the Spurs should not want that draw either.

2. Denver Nuggets

H2H Record: 1-1 (Spurs 139-136, Nuggets 136-131)

This is a bad matchup because the Nuggets still have the hardest playoff problem in the conference: Nikola Jokic. He is averaging 28.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists with a 68.0% true shooting, while the Nuggets own the league’s No. 1 offense at a 121.7 offensive rating and the NBA’s best three-point percentage at 39.1%. Even with the defense slipping to 22nd, that offense alone can win a series, and Jokic is the reason. Against the Spurs, the issue is not just scoring. It is the full menu. He can drag Victor Wembanyama into delay actions, flip angles in dribble handoffs, punish switches in the post, and pick apart help with touch passes before the rotation is even set. That is what makes this feel dangerous. One defender is never enough, and the second defender is exactly what Jokic wants.

Jamal Murray makes it worse because this version of him looks much closer to the real playoff version than the inconsistent one from the past two seasons. He is averaging a career-high 25.7 points this year, and over his last 10 games he has put up 26.2 points per game. His playoff career line is 23.7 points, 6.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds, which tells you why opponents still fear this two-man game in a series. Against the Spurs this season, Murray has gone for 37 and 39 in the two meetings. That is a big problem, because once Jokic gets the Spurs’ defense tilted, Murray is the one punishing the nail help, the late switch, or the big who has to step up one beat too high.

The other reason this remains a scary draw is that the Nuggets still know how to play playoff basketball. The Nuggets are fifth in the West at 41-26 now, but they were sitting in third earlier in the season before a long run of injuries and a recent slide pushed them down the table. Even then, they are still experienced, physical, and very hard to break mentally. They just erased a 20-point deficit against the Spurs last night with Jokic notching a 31/20/12 triple-double, and that is the kind of composure that carries into April. The contending window may not look as open as it once did, but nobody should want to see Jokic and Murray in a first-round series.

3. Phoenix Suns

H2H Record: 2-1 Suns (Suns 130-118, Suns 111-102, Spurs 121-94)

This is a dangerous matchup for the Spurs even if the Suns still do not look like a team you would trust to win multiple playoff rounds. They are 39-27, seventh in the West, and they already own a winning record against the Spurs this season. More importantly, their team profile is better than the public perception. The Suns rank around the middle of the league in offense at 115.3, but they are a top-10 defense, sitting 10th in defensive rating at 112.6. That makes them harder to break than most teams in their tier.

The matchup starts with Devin Booker, because he is the one star in this pairing who can flatten a game into pure shotmaking. He is averaging 25.3 points and 6.4 assists this season, and he just put up 43 points against the Pacers while averaging 31.8 points over his last five games. Against the Spurs this season, Booker has averaged 25.0 points in the three meetings. When the game slows down, that changes the floor. The Spurs want their length to dictate possessions. Booker is one of the few guards who can still hit from the elbows, punish switches, and score without needing the defense to fully break first.

Then there is the nastier part of the matchup. The Suns do not need to be prettier than the Spurs. They just need to make every possession ugly. Dillon Brooks was having the best scoring season of his career before his broken left hand, averaging 21.2 points, and he had raised that to 22.9 over his last 10 games. If he is back for a playoff series, he changes the tone immediately. He is not just a wing defender anymore. He is a real secondary scorer who can attack closeouts, take tough shots, and drag the game into a more physical style. Around Booker and Brooks, the Suns have enough hard-playing role pieces to turn the series into a grind. Jalen Green just put up 36 points last night over the Pacers, and Collin Gillespie, Ryan Dunn, Mark Williams, Royce O’Neal, and more, are key on that defensive end.

That is why this is one of the Spurs’ worst draws. The Suns are not a juggernaut. But they are exactly the kind of lower-seeded team that can make a favorite uncomfortable. They defend, they scrap, Booker can win two games by himself, and their record against the Spurs says this is not just theory.