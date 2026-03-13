Russell Westbrook’s Heartfelt Gestures For Teammates Over His Career Revealed After Media Standoff

Russell Westbrook might not have a strong relationship with all media members he encounters, but he has a great relationship with his current and former teammates.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) celebrates after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) celebrates after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook is one of the most polarizing superstars in NBA history. The 37-year-old guard is a former league MVP and one of the greatest point guards ever, but he’s shared a contentious relationship with the media. The version of Westbrook that confronts the media portrays a negative image of him as a person, which has often led to fan hate, but that’s not the person he is off the court.

Westbrook recently slammed the media after a Sacramento Kings loss for pushing false narratives about players in the locker room, publicly sticking up for his younger teammates amid a rough season.

As a result, The Sporting News’ Stephen Noh has revealed what multiple Westbrook teammates over the years have had to say about sharing a locker room with him. By all accounts, most former teammates refer to Westbrook as one of the best people they’ve shared a locker room with.

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela was teammates with Westbrook for 35 games in the 2019-20 season in Houston and had wonderful things about Westbrook, with the writer noting that Westbrook once handed Capela an expensive bracelet off his wrist just because the Swiss center complimented it.

“He called Russ “the most genuine superstar” that he’s ever played with. ‘Very happy person. Very nice guy,’ Capela told me. ‘Always smiling, always joking around. I was like wow, I never thought that a superstar could also be that great of a guy.’ Capela once noted that he loved an expensive bracelet that Westbrook was wearing. Westbrook immediately took it off his wrist and handed it to him as a gift.” 

Westbrook joined the Denver Nuggets for the 2023-24 season after being recruited there by fellow NBA veteran DeAndre Jordan. Jordan also revealed what a positive experience being teammates with Westbrook was.

“He paid for dinners, got clothes for guys. It’s cool to be able to see him give back to guys who really look up to him.” 

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, who was teammates with Westbrook in OKC as a rookie, also had great things to say about his giving nature when it came to his teammates.

“‘I’ve seen him a few times during breakfast, balancing his own checkbook. I’m asking him, like ‘Bro, you doing this yourself?”

Westbrook is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists for the Kings this season, with the franchise already eliminated from Playoff contention with a 16-51 record. Nonetheless, Westbrook has been motivated to end the season strong and help the young players on the franchise move forward after a damaging season.

The Kings have their fair share of veterans at the moment, such as DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and more, but Westbrook’s role on the young core of Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell, and Devin Carter, by all accounts, has been incredibly impactful. This sort of positive locker room influence can help Westbrook continue getting roster spots in the NBA even after his clear on-court decline over the last few seasons.

A lot of the negative locker room influence chatter comes from his toxic tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, but that situation had influence from multiple external parties and cannot really be unilaterally attributed to Westbrook as his fault.

All Westbrook can do is focus on finishing the season strong. While he will try to protect his young teammates from the media, sometimes even aggressively, it’s because he cares more about what they will go through than the image that is portrayed to the world.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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