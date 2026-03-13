Bronny James On Pace To Join 50/40/90 Club In G-League; The South Bay Lakers Are Unbeatable When He’s Playing

Sophomore guard Bronny James has been a seldom-used substitute for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. While his NBA career has gotten off to a rocky start, James has thrived during his time in the G League. After some terrific performances, James is on the verge of accomplishing something truly remarkable this season.

Bronny James is on track to log a 50/40/90 season with the South Bay Lakers this year. While posting 15.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, he is boasting shooting splits of 54.5% from the field, 42.6% from three-point range, and 90.0% from the free-throw line.

For all intents and purposes, this could be an impressive accomplishment for the 21-year-old if he can sustain this form. However, his impact on the floor may be considered more noteworthy.

In the 11 games Bronny James has appeared in this season, the South Bay Lakers have enjoyed an unbeaten record. Following James’ recent performance of 17 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead the Lakers to a 123-116 win over the Iowa Wolves, the team improved to 11-0 with the guard in the rotation.

Adou Thiero x Bronny James vs Iowa Wolves: Bronny James 17 Points 3 Assists 2 Steals 2 Rebounds Adou Thiero 6 Points 4 Assists 2 Blocks 1 Rebound pic.twitter.com/zrmu4U6OB7 — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) March 12, 2026

Needless to say, Bronny James has carved out a place for himself as an elite prospect in the G League. Considering that he has also been joined by the likes of Adou Thiero, Dalton Knecht, and Kobe Bufkin at different points in the season, the South Bay Lakers have been served by some talented young players this year.

What Does This Mean For Bronny James’ Future In The NBA?

While Bronny James has been immensely effective in the G League, the same cannot be said about his performance in the NBA.

At the start of the season, JJ Redick and the coaching staff expected James to earn more minutes in the rotation. Having embraced a defensive-minded approach, James positioned himself as a solid secondary playmaker and role player off the bench.

Given that he only plays 7.0 minutes per game, James’ averages of 2.1 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists are understandable. On that note, his 12-point performance against the Spurs on Feb. 10 may be considered promising, especially since he also logged three rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes.

In his 32 appearances for the Lakers this season, Bronny James has primarily appeared during garbage time. His low playing time may be attributed to this, but it may also suggest that he hasn’t shown enough upside to earn a consistent spot in the rotation.

Still, this may not be the worst-case scenario for the young guard. Like James, even Adou Thiero isn’t able to carve out a role for himself in the rotation. Hence, the Lakers will be closely monitoring their development in the G League.

The Lakers will see several players come off the books in the upcoming season. In light of this, James’ $2.2 million contract could make him a cap-friendly addition if he continues to grow.