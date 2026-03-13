Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Michael Jordan-Like Response On Breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s 63-Year-Old NBA Record

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made history during the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While leading the Thunder to a 104-102 win was significant enough, Gilgeous-Alexander finally broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record for the longest streak of scoring 20 or more points in a game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s streak of 127 games ends Wilt Chamberlain‘s 63-year-old record. While it is a monumental accomplishment, when asked what it meant to him, the Thunder superstar’s response was reminiscent of Michael Jordan in every sense.

“None of the things I accomplished would matter if we weren’t winning. I probably wouldn’t have most of them if we weren’t winning. It’s why you play the game,” Gilgeous-Alexander stated.

“You don’t want to lose as a kid. You don’t want to lose as a grown man. When you play, and you’re competitive, that’s all that matters, and that’s what the game is to me. Just trying to go out there and win and do everything I can to win. The streak is the streak. The awards are the awards. But the thing I’m most proud of is the winning.”

Like Michael Jordan, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows a deeper commitment to winning, an aspect that forms the foundation of a championship mentality.

Along with this, however, Gilgeous-Alexander’s playing style bears a striking resemblance to Michael Jordan’s. While the superstar is often praised for bringing back the mid-range game in the modern NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander humbly credited Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Allen Iverson as his role models.

“I honestly fell in love with the mid-range jump shot because of guys like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Allen Iverson. So if anything, they changed the game and how it was played,” he shared. “Those are just my favorite players and who I try to model my game after. So, I’ve just tried to implement it in today’s NBA.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s achievement undoubtedly cements his place alongside the greats of the game, but it is apparent that the guard is more concerned with winning each game as it comes.

With this win, the Thunder improve to 52-15 on the season, maintaining their hold on the top seed in the West. Having beaten one of the best teams in the East, OKC appears primed to make a run at repeating title success.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Credits Those Who Supported Him

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record with a calm mid-range shot over Baylor Scheierman early in the third quarter. While this ensured he crossed the 20-point mark, the Thunder superstar continued to dominate, ending with 35 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

It goes without saying that each performance serves as a reminder of Gilgeous-Alexander’s greatness. To that point, however, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was also aware of how vital the people around him were to his journey.

“I’ve had a lot of luck with great people in my corner,” Gilgeous-Alexander claimed. “People that have helped me grow in my skills. People that have helped me grow with my body. People that have helped me grow with my understanding of the game.”

“And it is people that have helped me grow off the court – family, friends, my wife, my son. It takes a village to accomplish great things, and without them, I wouldn’t be the player or man I am today. So, it’s more than just me.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has benefited from the support he has received from various sources over his professional career. From being a talented young player to becoming one of the best in the world, the Thunder guard has certainly come a long way.

After a phenomenal season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seems geared to win more accolades. As the best player on the best team, averaging 31.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, the Thunder superstar also appears to be a favorite to win the MVP award again.