Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers host the Bulls at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, March 12, at 10:30 PM ET. The Lakers are 40-25 and fourth in the West, while the Bulls are 27-38 and 12th in the East. The Lakers are 21-12 at home, and the Bulls are 11-20 on the road.

The Lakers last played on Tuesday and beat the Timberwolves 120-106. The Bulls also played on Tuesday and beat the Warriors 130-124 in overtime. The Lakers won the first meeting of the season, 129-118, on January 26.

For the Lakers, Luka Doncic is giving them 32.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.5 assists, while Austin Reaves has added 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. For the Bulls, Josh Giddey is putting up 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, and Matas Buzelis has chipped in 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

This game has clear pressure on both sides. The Lakers are trying to hold top-six ground in the West, and the Bulls need road wins anywhere they can find them if they want the East race to stay alive.

Injury Report

Lakers

Marcus Smart: Doubtful (right hip contusion)

LeBron James: Questionable (right hip contusion; left foot arthritis)

Maxi Kleber: Questionable (lumbar back strain)

Jaxson Hayes: Probable (back soreness)

Bulls

Jaden Ivey: Out (left patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Anfernee Simons: Out (left ulnar styloid fracture)

Mac McClung: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Zach Collins: Out (right 1st toe surgery)

Noa Essengue: Out (left shoulder surgery)

Isaac Okoro: Questionable (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Collin Sexton: Questionable (left fibular head contusion)

Patrick Williams: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable (left foot soreness)

Matas Buzelis: Probable (right ankle sprain)

Josh Giddey: Probable (right ankle sprain)

Jalen Smith: Probable (left calf strain)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The cleanest case for the Lakers is offensive efficiency. They own a 117.7 offensive rating, shoot 49.8% from the field, which ranks first in the league, and carry a 60.7% true shooting mark, which ranks second. They also make 20.3 free throws per game, sixth in the league, and get to the line 26.4 times per game, third. That matters against a Bulls defense allowing 119.9 points per game with a 117.3 defensive rating, because the Lakers do not need a huge three-point night to put real pressure on the scoreboard.

The matchup also points directly toward clean half-court offense for the Lakers. The Bulls allow 28.4 assists per game, which ranks 28th, and opponents shoot 47.2% from the field against them, which ranks 24th. That is a problem against a team built around Luka Doncic bending the first layer of defense and Austin Reaves attacking the next decision. If the Lakers get the Bulls into rotation, the shots should be there.

Home context matters too. The Lakers are 21-12 at home, they already beat the Bulls by 11 in the first meeting, and they come in on a three-game winning streak after beating the Knicks, Timberwolves, and Pacers in a stretch that tightened their position in the West. The Bulls did just beat the Warriors, but their road profile still says this is a harder ask away from home than it is in their own building.

The recent Lakers defense is another reason to lean that way. Over their last five games, they have posted a 110.1 defensive rating, which is a real step up from their season-long 116.7 mark. That matters because the Bulls want to play fast and spread the floor with guards and wings, but the Lakers have looked much more connected lately at the nail, at the rim, and in transition. If that version shows up again, the Bulls will have to work much harder than they did against the Warriors.

There is also a pure shot-creation edge here. The Bulls can move the ball, but the Lakers still have the two best offensive engines in the game with Doncic and Reaves, and that matters late. In a close fourth quarter, the Lakers have more reliable ways to get to a clean look without depending on a hot shooting stretch from role players. That is a big reason this matchup still leans toward them even with LeBron James listed as questionable.

Why The Bulls Have The Advantage

The Bulls’ best argument starts with pace and volume. They play at a 101.69 pace, one of the fastest marks in the league, average 28.8 assists per game, which ranks fifth, and make 14.6 threes per game on 40.2 attempts, both top-10 numbers. If they can turn this into an up-and-down game instead of a slow Luka Doncic control game, they can put the Lakers into a much less comfortable defensive script.

The rebounding edge is real too. The Bulls grab 45.1 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth, while the Lakers are down at 41.0, which ranks 28th. That matters because the Lakers do not have much margin for error on the glass, especially with Jaxson Hayes only probable and Maxi Kleber questionable. If the Bulls win second chances and extend possessions, they can flatten some of the Lakers’ efficiency advantage.

There is also a direct defensive target for the Bulls to attack. The Lakers are allowing 114.9 points per game and own a 116.7 defensive rating. They also allow opponents 27.4 assists per game and 13.0 made threes per game. That is enough space for Josh Giddey to control tempo, get the ball moving side to side, and force the Lakers to defend multiple actions in the same possession. If the Bulls can keep the first pass alive, the game gets much more interesting.

The Bulls also come in with real momentum from the last game. They just hung 130 points on the Warriors and got a career-high 41 from Matas Buzelis, which matters because confidence can change the shape of a road game fast. This is still a flawed team overall, but it is easier to believe in their offense on the second night after a breakout performance than it was a week ago.

And while the overall record is rough, the Bulls do have enough handler depth to test a defense that still gives up a lot of paint-to-perimeter reads. Giddey, Collin Sexton if he plays, and Rob Dillingham off the bench can all push the game toward guard creation, which is the one area where the Bulls can make the Lakers work more than the basic standings say they should.

X-Factors

LeBron James is the obvious Lakers swing piece because his status changes the shape of the whole game. James is putting up 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists this season, and this matchup needs his downhill pressure, passing, and late-clock control if he can go. If James plays and looks close to normal, the Lakers have another creator who can punish the Bulls’ weak-side help. If he sits or is clearly limited, the offense leans even harder on Doncic and Reaves.

Rui Hachimura matters because this is the kind of matchup where his scoring can quietly swing a quarter. Hachimura is at 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field and 43.8% from three. His role here is to punish the Bulls whenever they collapse toward the ball, and that matters because the Bulls give up so many clean looks once the defense starts rotating. If Hachimura hits open threes and finishes quickly inside the arc, the Lakers can keep the floor spread without asking too much from the bench.

Luke Kennard is the pure spacing x-factor for the Lakers. In 15 games with them, Kennard has put up 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 49.0% from three. This matchup fits him because the Bulls are going to load up on Doncic and Reaves whenever possible. If Kennard cashes the release-valve threes, the Bulls’ help game gets expensive in a hurry.

Rob Dillingham is a real Bulls swing piece because second-unit creation matters a lot against a Lakers team that can get top-heavy. Since joining the Bulls, Dillingham has averaged 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 13 games. His role here is to change pace, attack a tilted defense, and keep the offense alive when Giddey sits. If Dillingham gives the Bulls real bench shot creation, they can stay attached longer than expected.

Collin Sexton is the Bulls’ best pressure guard in this matchup if he is available. In 12 games with the Bulls, Sexton has produced 16.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 49.6% from the field and 38.8% from three. His job is simple: attack downhill, force the Lakers to help, and turn those rotations into easier offense. If Sexton plays and gets into the paint consistently, the Bulls can stress one of the Lakers’ softer defensive points.

Guerschon Yabusele is the other Bulls x-factor because the frontcourt matchup is where the game can get weird. In 14 games with the Bulls, Yabusele has put up 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. His role here is to give the Bulls extra muscle on the glass and another player who can keep the possession battle honest. If Yabusele wins those physical bench minutes, the Bulls have a much better shot to keep this from turning into a clean Lakers skill game.

Prediction

I’m taking the Lakers. The Bulls have the pace, the rebounding edge, and enough ball movement to make this uncomfortable, but the Lakers still have the cleaner offensive structure and the better late-game shot creation. They are fourth in the West, 21-12 at home, first in field-goal percentage, second in true shooting, and they already beat this Bulls group once. If they keep the game out of pure transition chaos, the matchup should tilt their way by the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Lakers 121, Bulls 113