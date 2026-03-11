Lakers Injury Report vs. Bulls: Multiple Players Could Be Out For Crucial Game

Lakers could be shorthanded vs. Bulls for major clash at Crypo.com Arena.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for their fourth straight win on Thursday, and the odds will be stacked in their favor as the home team against a struggling Bulls squad. In the latest injury report, however, the team got a dose of bad news as multiple players were listed with health issues.

Jaxson Hayes (back soreness) is probable, LeBron James (right hip contusion; left foot arthritis) and Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain) are questionable, while Marcus Smart (right hip contusion) is listed as doubtful. At 40-25, the Lakers are right in the thick of the West standings, but maintaining this position will require more than strong play; it will require good health.

While this team has been dealing with injuries all season (including to each of the three stars), they need all hands on deck right now to close out these final few weeks of action. That’s why the Lakers are putting as much time and effort as possible into ensuring the long-term health and durability of their players.

The good news is, only one guy is doubtful for tomorrow: Marcus Smart. He’s made a strong impression in his first season with the team, and he has provided a massive impact with his defense and playmaking on the perimeter. He played 31 minutes in last night’s win over the Timberwolves, but a bruised hip could cause lingering pain that keeps him benched for the time being.

As for LeBron James, his situation is also one to monitor. He hasn’t played since March 5th against the Nuggets as he seeks recovery for hip and foot issues. He also didn’t practice on Monday and remains out on a day-to-day status. James, 41, has already been limited to just 44 games this season due to various health problems.

Jaxson Hayes has been feeling some pain in his knees, which is what kept him out of Thursday’s game vs. Minnesota. While he’s ultimately expected to play, the Lakers could keep him out if he reports any lingering discomfort in the area. As the team’s secondary center, his absence would leave the bench vulnerable in the frontcourt.

Finally, there’s Maxi Kleber. He missed the previous game with a back problem, and it’s sadly been the norm for him this season. With averages of 2.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.7% shooting and 27.3% shooting from three, he doesn’t play a massive role for Los Angeles, but his return would still be a welcome development.

With so much at stake this season, the Lakers are taking the cautious approach with their players. Even as the fans push for a quick recovery, they will not risk putting someone out there before they are ready. That’s exactly why JJ Redick has deployed a “next man up” mentality in the locker room, with the goal of getting role-players to overdeliver when needed.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up at the replay board while playing against the San Antonio Spurs timeout in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images Spurs Player Told Kevin Durant Why They Were Doubling Him: “The Rest Of Your Team Sucks”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like