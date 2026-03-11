Lakers Injury Report vs. Bulls: Multiple Players Could Be Out For Crucial Game

The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for their fourth straight win on Thursday, and the odds will be stacked in their favor as the home team against a struggling Bulls squad. In the latest injury report, however, the team got a dose of bad news as multiple players were listed with health issues.

Jaxson Hayes (back soreness) is probable, LeBron James (right hip contusion; left foot arthritis) and Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain) are questionable, while Marcus Smart (right hip contusion) is listed as doubtful. At 40-25, the Lakers are right in the thick of the West standings, but maintaining this position will require more than strong play; it will require good health.

While this team has been dealing with injuries all season (including to each of the three stars), they need all hands on deck right now to close out these final few weeks of action. That’s why the Lakers are putting as much time and effort as possible into ensuring the long-term health and durability of their players.

The good news is, only one guy is doubtful for tomorrow: Marcus Smart. He’s made a strong impression in his first season with the team, and he has provided a massive impact with his defense and playmaking on the perimeter. He played 31 minutes in last night’s win over the Timberwolves, but a bruised hip could cause lingering pain that keeps him benched for the time being.

As for LeBron James, his situation is also one to monitor. He hasn’t played since March 5th against the Nuggets as he seeks recovery for hip and foot issues. He also didn’t practice on Monday and remains out on a day-to-day status. James, 41, has already been limited to just 44 games this season due to various health problems.

Jaxson Hayes has been feeling some pain in his knees, which is what kept him out of Thursday’s game vs. Minnesota. While he’s ultimately expected to play, the Lakers could keep him out if he reports any lingering discomfort in the area. As the team’s secondary center, his absence would leave the bench vulnerable in the frontcourt.

Finally, there’s Maxi Kleber. He missed the previous game with a back problem, and it’s sadly been the norm for him this season. With averages of 2.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.7% shooting and 27.3% shooting from three, he doesn’t play a massive role for Los Angeles, but his return would still be a welcome development.

With so much at stake this season, the Lakers are taking the cautious approach with their players. Even as the fans push for a quick recovery, they will not risk putting someone out there before they are ready. That’s exactly why JJ Redick has deployed a “next man up” mentality in the locker room, with the goal of getting role-players to overdeliver when needed.