LeBron James Out vs. Timberwolves As JJ Redick Provides Crucial Health Update

Lakers will be without LeBron James again as they face the Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of a 110-97 win over the Knicks on Sunday, Lakers star LeBron James was expected to be healthy and available to play. Instead, in a new updated injury report before tip-off, James was ruled out in a discouraging development out of Los Angeles.

Per ESPN’s Jovan Buha, the King was downgraded on Tuesday after initially being questionable. He’s reportedly been dealing with a right hip contusion and left foot arthritis. Fortunately, Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain) was at least able to make his return after a multiple-game absence. In total, James has now missed 21 of the team’s 64 points.

As the game drew closer, head coach JJ Redick provided more details. In a chat with Dave McMenamin, he explained that LeBron went through his pregame shooting before determining that he needed a couple more days of rest. Clearly, he’s not quite 100%, and he’s going to be seeking additional treatment over the next couple of days.

The Lakers have more than held their own without James this season, but they’ll still need someone to step up in his absence. Veteran big man Deandre Ayton could fill his shoes if he stays focused, and we know Marcus Smart is capable of elevating his game in times of need. Los Angeles will likely need standout games from both players to take down a deep and talented Minnesota squad.

As for when we can expect LeBron back, only time will tell. LeBron’s injuries don’t seem serious, but he’s not taking any risks right now at 41 years old. As we saw today, he won’t play if he’s feeling any discomfort, and it puts his status as day-to-day for the foreseeable future. For now, the soonest he can return is on Thursday, March 12, against the Bulls, but he can get an extra three days off if he waits until Saturday’s game against the Nuggets.

Either way, LeBron’s health and recovery will be something to monitor this week. With averages of 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game this season, he hasn’t played up to hisusual standards, but he still delivers on a nightly basis for the Lakers. Specifically, he helps them as a playmaker and offensive initiator, using his talents to maximize teammates and bring the locker room together.

While there have been some claims that the Lakers are better without LeBron this season, you can bet they’d rather have the four-time champion on the floor than on the sidelines. He opens up a lot of things for them, and his experience will be invaluable in the playoffs. The sooner he returns, the sooner the Lakers can work on maximizing their chemistry and figuring out how to best incorporate everyone into the offense.

Nico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
