Advanced Stats Show How The Lakers Look Terrible When Luka, LeBron, And Reaves Play Together

The idea of pairing Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves sounds unstoppable on paper. Three elite creators, high-IQ scorers, and three players capable of closing games. In reality, the advanced numbers are painting a far more troubling picture for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 175 total minutes with all three sharing the floor, the Lakers have posted an offensive rating of 111.6 and a defensive rating of 121.4. That results in a net rating of -9.8. For a trio expected to anchor a title contender, that is not just underwhelming. It is alarming.

The defensive number stands out most. A 121.4 defensive rating would rank near the bottom of the league over a full season. It confirms what the eye test suggests. When all three are out there together, containment breaks down. The team often resorts to heavy zone coverage to mask weaknesses, which can be picked apart by disciplined offenses.

Looking at the two-man combinations reveals even more.

When Luka and LeBron share the floor without Reaves, across 493 minutes, the Lakers post a 117.5 offensive rating but still allow 121.4 defensively, producing a net rating of -3.9. The offense hums, yet the defense bleeds.

When LeBron and Reaves play together in 177 minutes, the offensive rating sits at 117.1 and the defensive rating at 121.3, leading to a -4.2 net rating. Again, respectable offense, poor defense.

The real shock comes from the Luka and Reaves pairing. In 273 minutes, that duo has produced a 127.2 offensive rating and a 108.0 defensive rating, resulting in a stunning +19.3 net rating. That has been the Lakers’ best-performing combination by a wide margin. The spacing improves, the pace quickens, and the defense holds up better.

Individually, the splits are revealing as well. When Luka plays without LeBron or Reaves in 480 minutes, the Lakers are +4.9. When LeBron plays alone in 322 minutes, they are plus 8.8, the best solo mark of the three. Reaves alone has been roughly neutral at -0.7.

The uncomfortable truth is that the Lakers often look better when the offense is simplified. Too much overlap exists when all three share the floor. Luka and Reaves are at their best with the ball in their hands. LeBron remains elite off-ball as a cutter and screener, but his outside shooting has regressed this season, making spacing tighter. Defenders sag as driving lanes shrink.

Team results reinforce the concern. The Lakers are 18-2 against bottom ten teams, 11-10 against middle 10 teams, and just 5-11 against top ten teams. They feast on weaker opponents but struggle when elite competition forces precision.

The recent 110-109 loss to the Orlando Magic encapsulated the issue. In the closing seconds, Luka passed up a potentially open game winning three and deferred to LeBron. The hesitation sparked visible confusion from head coach JJ Redick and LeBron himself. It was a snapshot of overlapping roles and split-second indecision.

On First Take, Brian Windhorst reinforced what the numbers have been quietly suggesting all season.

“When Luka, LeBron, and Austin Reaves play together, they just have not been a good team. There has been a lot of discussion about injuries over the last two seasons and how those injuries have prevented them from building real chemistry. That may be true, but the data is still the data.”

It is hard to argue with that framing. This does not mean the trio cannot figure it out. The sample size is still relatively small. Chemistry can develop, rotations can adjust. However, the numbers suggest the current construction lacks defensive athleticism and frontcourt versatility.

If the Lakers want to maximize Luka and LeBron in particular, they likely need a rangy defensive big and a true athletic four who can switch, protect the rim, and finish in transition. Right now, the offensive talent is undeniable. The structural balance is not. For a team with championship aspirations, the advanced metrics are flashing yellow.