Rick Carlisle Reveals NBA Asked Him To Medicate Injured Player So He Could Play Despite Being 30 Games Under .500

Rick Carlisle‘s Indiana Pacers are among the teams that have been debilitated by injuries this season. With several star players sidelined, the Pacers’ roster has frequently been rendered thin, which recently resulted in a $100,000 fine for violating the league’s Player Participation Policy.

While Rick Carlisle was understandably unhappy with the NBA’s approach toward fining them, while speaking with 93.5/107.5 The Fan’s “The Fan Morning Show,” Carlisle revealed a disturbing approach taken by the NBA to enforce the policy.

“I put out a statement about it. I didn’t agree with it,” Carlisle began. “There was a league lawyer that was doing the interview. [He] kind of unilaterally decided that Aaron Nesmith, who had been injured the night before and couldn’t hold the ball, should have played in the game, which just seems ridiculous.”

Rick Carlisle added that the Pacers’ organization asked the legal representation to speak with the team doctor, which they refused, stating that they had their own doctors. After revealing that the legal team refused to consult with the medical staff or even Aaron Nesmith, Carlisle continued:

“This was shocking to me. During the interview, they also asked if we would consider medicating him to play in the game when we were 30 games under .500. So, I was very surprised.”

Rick Carlisle’s statement displays a rather disturbing reality about the way the NBA operates. Despite the Pacers being distinctly below .500, the added pressure from the league, especially given Indiana’s circumstances, seems inappropriate.

Like the Pacers, reports suggested that even the Oklahoma City Thunder were being investigated for keeping several key players out of the rotation. Although the situation was marginally different in OKC’s case, the overall approach raises some questions about the league’s policies toward the health of its players.

Rick Carlisle Can Be Optimistic Next Season

After an inspired run through the playoffs last year, the Indiana Pacers were devastated by injuries in the Finals, resulting in them careening to the bottom of the Eastern Conference this season. Currently in last place with a 15-44 record, the campaign has effectively come to an end for Indiana.

While this is disheartening in its own way, Rick Carlisle’s unit has reason to be optimistic. Despite the injuries and departures of key players such as Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers have made some key moves to improve their position next season.

With the addition of Ivica Zubac, the Pacers have addressed one of their most pressing roster concerns heading into the season. Additionally, players like Nesmith, Quenton Jackson, and Johnny Furphy showed considerable growth this season, suggesting that they could be vital next season.

Along with this, the Pacers will also have their eyes set on the 2026 draft. With greater odds of securing a lottery pick, Indiana could look at drafting more talented players to improve their roster strength.

Most significantly, however, Indiana will be gearing up for Tyrese Haliburton‘s long-awaited return from his Achilles injury. As the driving force behind the team’s success, the two-time All-Star’s comeback would almost certainly see Rick Carlisle and the Pacers return to their place as one of the most competitive teams in the East.