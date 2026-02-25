Adult Star Reveals How She Gets Courtside NBA Seats; Did She Expose Heat Star?

Adult influencer Celina Powell has once again found herself at the center of NBA social media chatter, this time after making a blunt admission about how she consistently lands courtside seats at games.

Courtside tickets in today’s NBA are among the most expensive experiences in sports. Depending on the market, prices can soar into the tens of thousands per game. That reality has long sparked curiosity whenever Powell is spotted sitting steps away from the hardwood.

During a recent livestream appearance, Powell was directly asked how she manages to secure such premium access. Her answer was unapologetically candid.

“Well, I’ve f***ed with a lot of players, so it isn’t a surprise.”

Powell is no stranger to controversy. With over 3 million Instagram followers and 380,000 more on TikTok, she has built a massive online presence as a social media influencer, model, and content creator. Much of her income is driven by brand visibility, subscriptions, and exclusive content platforms. Her public persona is built around glamour, shock value, and dramatic storytelling.

She initially rose to widespread fame after making controversial allegations involving major hip hop stars such as Snoop Dogg, Waka Flocka Flame, and Fetty Wap. She also once claimed to be pregnant with the child of Offset during his relationship with Cardi B, a claim that generated enormous media attention at the time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celina (@celinapowell)

In the basketball world, much of the current attention revolves around her past comments involving Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat. In late 2025, Powell hinted that a suspended Heat player had been supplying her with premium courtside access. At the time, Rozier was the only Miami player dealing with suspension and legal trouble, which led many fans to connect the dots.

Powell never explicitly named him in that particular clip, but social media did the rest. Screenshots and reposts spread rapidly, fueling the narrative that she may have indirectly exposed the source of her seats.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celina (@celinapowell)

This is not the first time Powell’s name has intersected with professional sports headlines. She has previously made allegations involving multiple athletes across leagues, and controversy tends to follow. Yet despite the attention and public backlash that sometimes accompany her claims, she continues to surface in viral moments.

The situation also highlights a broader reality about celebrity culture and professional sports. Courtside seats are often distributed through player allotments, sponsorship ties, and personal relationships.

While teams control ticket sales, players frequently have access to premium tickets that they can allocate as they choose. That gray area fuels speculation whenever influencers or public figures appear prominently at games.

For now, NBA fans are left debating whether this was merely another provocative comment or an indirect reveal about a specific Heat player’s involvement. Either way, the courtside mystery appears less mysterious than it once did.

