Sophie Cunningham Explains Why She’s Scared Of Getting Breast Implants While Playing In The WNBA

Sophie Cunningham gave a blunt and honest answer when the topic came up on her podcast. The WNBA guard did not hold back when explaining why she would never consider breast implants during her playing career.

Her reasoning is simple. Basketball is too physical.

Speaking on her podcast ‘Show Me Something,’ Cunningham joked around at first. She kept the tone light when discussing appearances and confidence. But once the conversation shifted to implants, her answer became clear. She said she would be scared to get them while still playing.

West Wilson: “What’s your take on boobs? Are you in or out? Not yours, though, I’m talking about just like boobs in general.”

Sophie Cunningham: “I mean, if you got it, flaunt it. If you got it, flaunt it.”

West Wilson: “Okay, so they don’t scare you? Like you can walk in and you’re not like, ah?”

Sophie Cunningham: “No, no, no. I play pro basketball for Christ’s sake. You see anything and everything.

West Wilson: “True, you’re in a locker room.”

Sophie Cunningham: “Not saying that people at W are stripper worthy.”

West Wilson: “Can I ask you a crazy question? Does anyone in the WNBA have fake boobs?’

Sophie Cunningham: “Hmm.”

West Wilson: “Cool, that’s all I was wondering.”

Sophie Cunningham: “But I would be so scared of getting them because I just feel like…”

West Wilson: “Of taking an elbow.”

Sophie Cunningham: “Yes, oh my gosh.”

West Wilson: “You’re just like, psss, boob just f***ing…”

Sophie Cunningham: “Straight to the ER.”

West Wilson: “Deflated breast implants, out indefinitely.”

Sophie Cunningham: “Yeah, that’d be my luck. That’d literally be my luck, but whatever.”

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham’s best friend asks her what she thinks about getting breast implants while playing in the WNBA 🍒😭 “Deflated breast implants, out indefinitely” “That would be my luck”

pic.twitter.com/CtNQNR4WXs — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) March 16, 2026

Cunningham immediately pointed to contact. Elbows, collisions, and falls. She plays in a league where physicality is constant, especially in the paint and during drives. One awkward hit could turn into a serious problem. She described the worst case in her own way. One elbow, one wrong moment, and it’s straight to the hospital. That fear is not exaggerated. The WNBA has grown more physical over the years, with tighter defense and more aggressive play styles.

For a player like Cunningham, that matters. She built her reputation as one of the toughest guards in the league. During her time with the Indiana Fever, she became known for stepping into confrontations and protecting teammates, especially Caitlin Clark, during stretches where Clark faced heavy contact and rough fouls.

That role comes with risk.

Her answer shows how athletes think about decisions differently from the public. For many, cosmetic choices focus on appearance. For pro athletes, function comes first. Availability matters more than anything else. If something risks games missed, it becomes a problem.

That ties into a larger trend in women’s sports. As visibility grows, players face more attention around appearance. Cunningham is one of the players who gained a strong following not only for her play but also for her personality and presence off the court.

She leaned into that attention before. She once joked about creating an OnlyFans account if her basketball career did not work out. Comments like that boosted her popularity, but they also showed her awareness of how she is perceived.

Still, when it comes to her career, the priorities are clear. Her comments were funny, but the logic is serious. In a league where one hit can change a season, she is not taking chances.