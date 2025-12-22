Sophie Cunningham Hints She Could Make An OnlyFans Account If She Fails To Get A WNBA Contract

Sophie Cunningham jokes about OnlyFans while navigating uncertain WNBA free agency.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Free agency always brings uncertainty, and Sophie Cunningham joined in with that reality, with her trademark humor, in a recent appearance on Sundae Conversation. The 29-year-old, who is a free agent after her one-year, $100,000 contract with the Indiana Fever expired, joked that if she could get another shot in the WNBA, she might even join OnlyFans as a new career.

Caleb Pressley: “What do you say to the people who say Sophie Cunningham shoots those three pointers and makes them look like free throws?”

Sophie Cunningham: “I’m like, good. It’s what I get paid to do. I should.”

Caleb Pressley: “You do get paid.”

Sophie Cunningham: “You know, barely. But we’re still surviving.”

Caleb Pressley: “You’re a free agent right now. You’re figuring it out.”

Sophie Cunningham: “I am.”

Caleb Pressley: “If the WNBA screws you, you’ll find a plan B. Or what’s it called?”

Sophie Cunningham: “Not plan B. Project B.”

Caleb Pressley: “You have so many people who support you, who come to your games. Do you think you even need the leagues? Or could you just make money on OnlyFans?”

Sophie Cunningham: “No, I think you do need the leagues. Because that’s what gives you the platform to have all these fans.”

Caleb Pressley: “OnlyFans can be a platform in itself.”

Sophie Cunningham: “Maybe Plan B should support that platform.”

Caleb Pressley:” That’s a good one too.”

The exchange quickly went viral, especially with the attention Cunningham draws online. With her acts last season, she has become one of the biggest faces in the league, not just for for shooting skills or toughness, but for her beauty and confidence.. She has drawn headlines for viral celebrations, fashion moments, and even league fines tied to social media clips.

Every move tends to spark discussion, fair or not.

Still, Cunningham’s comments touched on a serious reality. Many players live year to year without long-term security, even after productive seasons. Free agency can be stressful, especially with collective bargaining talks ongoing and roster spots limited. For players on the edge, creativity often becomes a necessity, not a punchline.

Whether Cunningham lands a new deal quickly or has to wait deeper into the offseason, one thing is certain. She understands the business side as well as the spotlight that comes with it. Her comments were not a threat or a plan, but a wink at a system where players still have to think beyond the court. In that sense, ‘project B’ was less about shock value and more about honesty.

TAGGED:
Vishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
